Indian Railways’ big update: More lower berths for senior citizens, women, specially-abled

Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, while replying to the question in Lok Sabha, highlighted the Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to provide lower berth accommodations to Senior Citizens, Women, and Specially-abled people, said a press statement. Indian Railways boosts comfort for elderly and women with more lower berths!(File Photo)

Senior citizens, female passengers aged 45 years and above, and pregnant women are automatically allotted lower berths subject to availability, even if no specific choice is indicated during booking, added the statement.

The minister said that a dedicated quota of six to seven lower berths per coach in Sleeper Class, four to five lower berths per coach in air-conditioned 3 Tier (3AC) and three to four lower berths per coach in Air Conditioned 2 Tier (2AC) fixed for senior citizen.

Vaishnaw said that this provision is available depending on the number of coaches in the train to ensure maximum convenience.

He said that the facility of reservation Quota for Persons with Disabilities is applicable in all mail/express trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi-type trains, irrespective of whether concession facilities are availed or not, mentioned in the statement.

Also, the quota of four berths in the Sleeper Class (including two lower berths), four berths in 3AC/3E (including two lower berths), and four seats in Reserved Second Sitting (2S) or Air-Conditioned Chair Car (CC) fixed, said the statement.

In the event of vacant lower berths during the journey, preference is given to Senior Citizens, Persons with Disabilities, and pregnant women who may have been initially allotted middle or upper berths.

Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways remains dedicated to offering seamless and comfortable travel experiences through these inclusive measures. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of these facilities for a safe and convenient journey.