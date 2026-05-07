Business women's secrets to navigating motherhood and work for this Mother's Day

Motherhood often changes how women see their work and priorities. For Vanshika Kaji, co-founder of the medical apparel brand Knya, becoming a mother of twins brought a shift not just in her daily routine but also in how she approaches life and success. A representative image of a working mother. (Pexel)

She speaks with HT openly about building Knya, navigating motherhood, and why balance is not always the goal.

What inspired you to start Knya? “Knya didn’t start as a business idea. It started as a gap that felt too obvious to ignore. We felt there was room to build something that respected both sides, utility and identity. Something that didn’t just serve them, but truly understood them”, answers Vanshika.

She shares that medical professionals spend most of their lives in scrubs, yet what they wear does not reflect the demanding, personal nature of their work.

Who inspired you to start your entrepreneurial journey? “There wasn’t one defining moment or one single person,” she says.

Instead, it came from a mix of experiences and a growing discomfort with predictability.

“I was always drawn to building and creating something real. Over time, that instinct became stronger than the fear of starting. Entrepreneurship felt like the only path that felt honest to who I was.”

What challenges or setbacks do you face as a working mother? “The hardest part is the constant switching,” she says.

“You move from being a founder to being a mother to being a partner, sometimes within the same hour.”

There are moments when it feels like she is not giving enough to any one role.

“Some days feel manageable. Some days feel like the stretch has gone too far.”

She adds that the challenge is not just about time. It’s the mental load, carrying multiple worlds in your head at once and still trying to be present in each of them.

Has your definition of success changed since becoming a mother? “Yes, completely,” she says.

Earlier, success felt more straightforward, growth, milestones, and building something meaningful.

“Now, it feels far more layered. It includes things that are harder to measure, like time, presence, and being there for the people who matter most.” It’s less about doing more and more and more about making sure what you’re doing is meaningful.

Did your journey into entrepreneurship begin before or after motherhood? “Before,” she says.

“But motherhood has completely changed the way I approach it.”

She explains that it has made her more mindful of time and more intentional with decisions. It has also made me more patient, both with myself and with the journey.

What message would you like to share with all the mothers who are looking to start working? “You don’t need to have everything figured out before you begin,” she says.

“There will always be trade-offs. There will always be messy days. That doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong.”

Her advice is simple. Start where you are. Build at your own pace. And don’t let the pressure of doing everything perfectly stop you from starting at all.