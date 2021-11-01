Diwali 2021: How to do Lakshmi puja at home

Diwali, the festival of lights, is almost here. The houses deck up in the lights of diyas, fairy lights and the people’s faces are filled with happiness and glee. The main highlight of celebrating Diwali is inviting prosperity and joyousness to the homes of common people. Lakshmi puja is also done during Diwali, in many parts of the country. Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and the puja is done to invite prosperity, wealth and goodwill into the homes.

In case you want to do Lakshmi puja at home, this Diwali, we have put down the steps in which it can be performed.

Preparation of the puja – Before commencing the puja, it is necessary to clean the house thoroughly and decorate it. As a mark of the purification ritual before starting with the procedure of puja, sprinkle Ganga water all over the house and on all the members of the family.

Setting up the puja altar – Set up a platform where the puja is to be performed. Then spread a red cloth over the platform and spread some grains on it. Draw a lotus with turmeric powder and place the image or idol of goddess Lakshmi and Ganesh on it.

Setting up the kalash – Fill three-fourth of a copper pot with water and then put coins, betel nut, raisins, clove, dry fruits, and cardamom inside it. Place mango leaves in a circular arrangement on top of the pot, and place a coconut in the middle of it. Place the Kalash on the puja altar and decorate it with vermillion and flowers.

Holy bath to the idols – The idols are to be bathed in pure water, panchamrit, sandal water and rose water. Then they are to be decorated with turmeric powder, sandal paste and vermillion. Garlands and flowers are placed around the idols after that.

The puja – The Lakshmi puja starts with the first offering made to Ganesh and then to Lakshmi. The offerings usually include badasha, laddoos, betel leaves and nuts, dry fruits, coconut, sweets, dishes cooked in the home’s kitchen and some coins. Lamps and incense sticks are lit and flowers are offered while chanting the mantra.

Read the story of Lakshmi – Also known as Lakshmi's Panchali, the story of goddess Lakshmi is recited by an elderly family member while the rest of the family listens to it with rapt attention. At the end of the story, flowers are offered to the goddess’ idol and sweets are offered.

Puja aarti – The puja is concluded by singing the aarti song in front of the deity and waving the camphor light. Then the prayers for prosperity and wealth are offered to the goddess and sweets are consumed as Prasad.

