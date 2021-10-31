The pandemic is still on but celebrities feel that this year it will be a better one as compared to last year. Spending time with family, indulging in delicacies and lighting diyas are what feature in the to-do list for them. However, they also are treading with caution. Here’s what they have to say about their Diwali 2021 plans.

Sunny Hinduja

This Diwali, it’s all about family: Ravi Dubey, Mithila Palkar, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and more tell us their festive plans

This Diwali is special for me & my wife. This year has given me a lot. I’ve already met my parents who stay in Dubai. This year I’ll be celebrating it with my elder brother and my friends after which we’ll be heading to Ahmedabad for a short trip to meet my in-laws as their blessings is equally important for me.

Mugdha Godse

I don’t play cards and all. I have a basic party with friends, like a get together and light diyas and have delicacies. It is going to be as usual, a fun Diwali with simple things. I feel that simple things in life actually bring most happiness. A lot of friends live in our building and we celebrate it together.

Mithila Palkar

Diwali for me is my most favorite festival. I just love the vibe of the festival…love how everything is lit up. I love how everything is so bright, busy and coloufrul. I love spending it with my grandparents because that is where I started celebrating the festival many years ago. That is how this year will also be like.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

We will have a big family gathering away from Mumbai. Me, Ayushmann (Khurrana), the kids, Aparshakti and his wife and their lovely daughter… We will also have both set of our parents. Everybody will be in Chandigarh and we will have one big, happy, family Diwali for us.

Ravi Dubey

We have bought a house few years ago in Mumbai, but we have never celebrated Diwali properly at our house. Even when we are together we are either in Delhi or Chandigarh, so we have not really done puja on Diwali at our house except for once may be. I hope this year both Sargun and I are home in Mumbai and I want the puja to happen there this year.

Shiv Jyoti

Diwali is the busiest festival in India and like every year on my mother’s instruction. I’ll be decorating my home and designing colourful rangoli in my patio. Believe you in me, that’s way tedious. But it will be a fun, simple one for me.

Shama Sikander

It will be intimate one with friends and family. I am really looking forward to meeting people, this time we are really are enjoying meeting people. We haven’t met anybody properly in so long. It is nice to meet people and be happy this Diwali. It is a really good feeling seeing the world coming back to normal.

Malvika Raaj

I will be celebrating Diwali with my friends and family. We would hog on a lot of good food and we would light up the places. Not the usual crackers but we do use the chakri and the not loud ones. I have a pet so I am going to care for it and let’s all celebrate the beautiful festival with love, food and loads of fun. Also my movie is releasing on 12th nov.. so will be busy promoting my movie.

Karishma Kotak

I’ve been in Dubai for work and hosting some work for the World Cup and hosting events. I’ll be returning home to London to be with my mum and family for Diwali.

Alankrita Sahai

I will be donating food and clothes to the underprivileged kids and spending time with my family and friends . I got a new puppy so will be with her too . Will go riding and spend time with my horse in the day .