Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting: When will Shawwal crescent moon be visible in Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, Australia and…
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting: Muslims worldwide await the Shawwal crescent to mark Eid, with dates varying by country based on moon sightings.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting: Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar, is here, bringing joy and togetherness after a month of fasting during Ramadan. In 2026, Wednesday, March 18, marks the 29th day of Ramadan. The Saudi Supreme Court has called on communities to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal, while in India, Eid is expected on March 20 or the following day due to moon visibility differences.
Known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar, marking the end of Ramadan. The crescent moon sighting is significant, as each new month begins only after it is seen. (Also read: Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date: Is it on March 20 or 21? Know correct date, moon sighting details for India, Saudi Arabia and UAE )
When will Saudi Arabia celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2026
The Saudi Supreme Court has announced that the Shawwal crescent moon will be sighted today, Wednesday, the 29th of Ramadan, following traditional Sunnah practices. The primary observation will be conducted at Sudair and Tumair, with astronomers from Al Maj’mah University tasked with locating the crescent.
The outcome of this sighting will decide the start of Shawwal 1447 AH and confirm whether Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, on March 19 or on March 20.
When is Eid al-Fitr 2026 expected in India
In India, Ramadan started on February 18, so Eid is likely to be observed either on March 20 or March 21. Local moon-sighting committees confirm the date based on the crescent seen after Maghrib prayers on March 19. If not visible, Ramadan will complete 30 days, and Eid will be celebrated on March 21.
Countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India often follow local moon sightings rather than Saudi Arabia’s announcements. Religious scholars and committees gather reports from across regions before confirming the date, which can sometimes lead to slight differences within the country.
When is Eid in Qatar
Qatar has announced holidays from March 17 to March 23 to mark Eid celebrations. Astronomical calculations suggest the first day of Shawwal may fall on March 20, though the crescent moon will be born early on March 19, making it impossible to see on the evening of March 18.
UAE Eid al-Fitr 2026 date and time
The UAE has announced the official Eid Al-Fitr 2026 prayer timings across all seven emirates, expected on March 19 or 20, depending on the Shawwal moon sighting. Key timings include Fujairah at 6:12 AM, Ras Al Khaimah at 6:15 AM, Dubai at 6:18 AM, Abu Dhabi City at 6:22 AM, and Madinat Zayed at 6:25 AM, with suggested arrival 30–35 minutes earlier to mark the beginning of celebrations.
(Also read: Eid Mubarak 2026: 100+ Eid ul-Fitr wishes, images, greetings, status, GIFs and messages to share with loved ones )
Eid 2026 dates in Turkey and Singapore
Authorities in Turkey and Singapore, which rely on astronomical calculations rather than moon sightings, have announced their Eid dates. Turkey will observe Eid Al-Fitr on March 20, while in Singapore, Ramadan will end on March 20, and Eid celebrations are set for March 21.
Australia announces first day of Eid Al Fitr
On 12 March, the Australian Fatwa Council confirmed that Ramadan 1447 AH will conclude on Thursday, March 19, making Friday, March 20, the first day of Eid Al Fitr and the start of Shawwal 1447 AH.
The announcement follows careful consultation with local and international moon observatories. Authorities considered calculations of the new moon’s appearance, moonset, and visibility in Australia and surrounding regions, a method recognised by many prominent global scholarly councils.
Will the Shawwal crescent be sighted today
Several Muslim‑majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, are expected to attempt to sight the Shawwal crescent this evening (Wednesday), which is the 29th day of Ramadan. Other nations planning moon sightings today include Bahrain, Kuwait, Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan and parts of Iraq.
According to astronomical calculations reported by Gulf News, the crescent moon is likely to be invisible worldwide on Wednesday, as it is expected to set before sunset. In many other regions, such as Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Egypt and across North Africa, Thursday will be the 29th day of Ramadan, with moon sightings scheduled after sunset. In these countries, Eid Al Fitr is likely to be observed on Friday or Saturday, depending on confirmed sightings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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