Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting: When will Shawwal crescent moon be visible in Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, Australia and…

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting: Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar, is here, bringing joy and togetherness after a month of fasting during Ramadan. In 2026, Wednesday, March 18, marks the 29th day of Ramadan. The Saudi Supreme Court has called on communities to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal, while in India, Eid is expected on March 20 or the following day due to moon visibility differences. Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting: Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be celebrated on March 20 or 21 in several regions. (AI generated image)

Known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar, marking the end of Ramadan. The crescent moon sighting is significant, as each new month begins only after it is seen. (Also read: Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date: Is it on March 20 or 21? Know correct date, moon sighting details for India, Saudi Arabia and UAE )

When will Saudi Arabia celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2026 The Saudi Supreme Court has announced that the Shawwal crescent moon will be sighted today, Wednesday, the 29th of Ramadan, following traditional Sunnah practices. The primary observation will be conducted at Sudair and Tumair, with astronomers from Al Maj’mah University tasked with locating the crescent.

The outcome of this sighting will decide the start of Shawwal 1447 AH and confirm whether Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, on March 19 or on March 20.