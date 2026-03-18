Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date: Is it on March 20 or 21? Know correct date, moon sighting details for India, Saudi Arabia and UAE
Eid ul-Fitr 2026: As Eid al-Fitr approaches, all eyes are on the moon sighting to decide if the festival will be celebrated on March 20 or March 21.
Eid al-Fitr 2026: Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid or Meethi Eid, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam, celebrated by Muslims across the world. It marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month during which devotees observe fasting (roza) from dawn to sunset. Often referred to as the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast,’ Eid is celebrated on the day immediately following the conclusion of Ramadan.
As the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the crescent moon and may vary across regions. (Also read: March 2026 festival calendar: From Eid ul-Fitr, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi to Chaitra Navratri, check all important dates )
When is Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Saudi Arabia, UAE and India
Eid al-Fitr is observed during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic (Hijri) calendar, with its exact date depending on the sighting of the crescent moon across regions. According to IslamicFinder and Time and Date, the festival’s timing varies each year based on lunar observations.
The Saudi Supreme Court has urged Muslims to sight the Shawwal crescent on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, 2026, which corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan as per the Umm al-Qura University calendar. If the moon is sighted that evening, Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19, 2026, across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries.
In South Asia, the festival is usually marked a day later. Updates from the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee of India suggest that countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are likely to sight the moon on the evening of March 19, placing Eid on Friday, March 20, 2026.
If the crescent is not visible, Ramadan will be completed in 30 days, and Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21. Astronomical data from agencies like HM Nautical Almanac Office and NASA indicate a higher probability of moon visibility around March 20 in India. However, the final confirmation is made after Maghrib prayers by local moon-sighting committees in cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, which is why the holiday often remains tentative until an official announcement is issued.
Eid al-Fitr 2026 significance and celebrations
Eid al-Fitr dates back to the time of Prophet Muhammad, who established it as one of the two major Islamic festivals, alongside Eid al-Adha. The day begins with special morning prayers, known as Eid Salah, offered in mosques or open grounds. Celebrations then continue with family gatherings and festive meals, featuring traditional sweet dishes such as seviyan (vermicelli), kheer, and phirni, giving rise to the popular name “Meethi Eid.”
People greet each other with “Eid Mubarak” and embrace as a symbol of unity and goodwill. The festival is a time to express gratitude to Allah for His blessings, while also fostering values of compassion, generosity, and togetherness within communities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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