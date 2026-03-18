Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date: Is it on March 20 or 21? Know correct date, moon sighting details for India, Saudi Arabia and UAE

The Saudi Supreme Court has urged Muslims to sight the Shawwal crescent on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, 2026, which corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan as per the Umm al-Qura University calendar . If the moon is sighted that evening, Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19, 2026, across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries.

Eid al-Fitr is observed during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic (Hijri) calendar, with its exact date depending on the sighting of the crescent moon across regions. According to IslamicFinder and Time and Date , the festival’s timing varies each year based on lunar observations.

As the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the crescent moon and may vary across regions. (Also read: March 2026 festival calendar: From Eid ul-Fitr, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi to Chaitra Navratri, check all important dates )

Eid al-Fitr 2026: Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid or Meethi Eid, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam, celebrated by Muslims across the world. It marks the end of Ramadan , the holy month during which devotees observe fasting (roza) from dawn to sunset. Often referred to as the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast,’ Eid is celebrated on the day immediately following the conclusion of Ramadan.

In South Asia, the festival is usually marked a day later. Updates from the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee of India suggest that countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are likely to sight the moon on the evening of March 19, placing Eid on Friday, March 20, 2026.

If the crescent is not visible, Ramadan will be completed in 30 days, and Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21. Astronomical data from agencies like HM Nautical Almanac Office and NASA indicate a higher probability of moon visibility around March 20 in India. However, the final confirmation is made after Maghrib prayers by local moon-sighting committees in cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, which is why the holiday often remains tentative until an official announcement is issued.

Eid al-Fitr 2026 significance and celebrations Eid al-Fitr dates back to the time of Prophet Muhammad, who established it as one of the two major Islamic festivals, alongside Eid al-Adha. The day begins with special morning prayers, known as Eid Salah, offered in mosques or open grounds. Celebrations then continue with family gatherings and festive meals, featuring traditional sweet dishes such as seviyan (vermicelli), kheer, and phirni, giving rise to the popular name “Meethi Eid.”

People greet each other with “Eid Mubarak” and embrace as a symbol of unity and goodwill. The festival is a time to express gratitude to Allah for His blessings, while also fostering values of compassion, generosity, and togetherness within communities.