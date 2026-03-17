March 2026 festival calendar: Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Eid ul-Fitr, Chaitra Navratri dates this week

From the vibrant Gudi flags in Maharashtra to the pachadi (versatile South Indian dish) in the south and the nationwide conclusion of Ramadan , here is your guide to the key dates and significance of the festivals coming this week (and beyond), as per Drikpanchang.com :

March 2026 festival calendar: the second half of March 2026 is shaping up to be a time of intense spiritual significance and cultural celebration across India. As the winter chill fades, the nation is preparing for a rare cluster of major festivals , with the Hindu new year and the Islamic celebration of Eid ul-Fitr falling within just days of each other. Also read | Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri: What you should know

March 19: a triple celebration The middle of the month marks a major astrological and cultural milestone. On Thursday, March 19, 2026, several regions will mark the start of the lunar new year according to the Hindu calendar.

⦿ Gudi Padwa: Primarily celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa, this festival marks the Marathi New Year. Households will hoist the traditional Gudi (a decorated pole with a silk cloth and copper pot) to signify victory and ward off evil.

⦿ Ugadi (Yugadi): Celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, Ugadi marks the beginning of the Telugu and Kannada New Year. It is famously characterized by the Ugadi Pachadi, a dish combining six tastes — bitter, sweet, sour, salty, tangy, and spicy — to symbolise the various emotions of the coming year.

⦿ Chaitra Navratri (day 1): The nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga also commences on this day. The ghatsthapana (installation of the sacred pot) is scheduled for the morning of March 19, marking the start of a period of fasting and prayer.