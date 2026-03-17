March 2026 festival calendar: Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Eid ul-Fitr, Chaitra Navratri dates this week
March 2026 is packed with festivals. Key dates include March 19 (Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Chaitra Navratri start), and March 21 (Eid ul-Fitr), among others.
March 2026 festival calendar: the second half of March 2026 is shaping up to be a time of intense spiritual significance and cultural celebration across India. As the winter chill fades, the nation is preparing for a rare cluster of major festivals, with the Hindu new year and the Islamic celebration of Eid ul-Fitr falling within just days of each other. Also read | Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri: What you should know
From the vibrant Gudi flags in Maharashtra to the pachadi (versatile South Indian dish) in the south and the nationwide conclusion of Ramadan, here is your guide to the key dates and significance of the festivals coming this week (and beyond), as per Drikpanchang.com:
March 19: a triple celebration
The middle of the month marks a major astrological and cultural milestone. On Thursday, March 19, 2026, several regions will mark the start of the lunar new year according to the Hindu calendar.
⦿ Gudi Padwa: Primarily celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa, this festival marks the Marathi New Year. Households will hoist the traditional Gudi (a decorated pole with a silk cloth and copper pot) to signify victory and ward off evil.
⦿ Ugadi (Yugadi): Celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, Ugadi marks the beginning of the Telugu and Kannada New Year. It is famously characterized by the Ugadi Pachadi, a dish combining six tastes — bitter, sweet, sour, salty, tangy, and spicy — to symbolise the various emotions of the coming year.
⦿ Chaitra Navratri (day 1): The nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga also commences on this day. The ghatsthapana (installation of the sacred pot) is scheduled for the morning of March 19, marking the start of a period of fasting and prayer.
The 9 days of Chaitra Navratri
Following the start on March 19, the festival will continue until Friday, March 27, 2026. The festival culminates on Rama Navami on March 27, a gazetted holiday across most of India. During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri in 2026, devotees honour a different manifestation of Goddess Durga each day, often reflecting the specific energy through a traditional colour.
The journey begins on March 19 with Maa Shailputri (yellow), followed by Maa Brahmacharini (green) on the 20th and Maa Chandraghanta (grey) on the 21st. As the spiritual energy builds, the 22nd is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda (orange), the 23rd to Maa Skandamata (white), and the 24th to the fierce Maa Katyayani (red).
The final stretch of the festival features Maa Kalaratri (royal blue) on March 25, leading into the high celebrations of Maa Mahagauri pink) for Ashtami on the 26th, and finally concluding on March 27 with Maa Siddhidatri (purple) on Rama Navami. Wearing these colours and offering specific prayers each day is believed to align one’s life with the divine qualities of the Goddess, ranging from peace and knowledge to power and prosperity.
Eid ul-Fitr: marking the end of Ramadan
This year, the Islamic festival of Eid ul-Fitr is expected to be observed on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in India. The exact date is subject to the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. If the moon is sighted on the evening of March 20 (Chand Raat), Eid will be celebrated on March 21. Because the Islamic lunar calendar is 10–11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar, Eid has moved into the mid-March window, creating a beautiful overlap with the Navratri festivities.
Key public holidays in March 2026
If you are planning a long weekend or a visit to your home, keep these dates in mind:
⦿ March 19 (Thursday): Ugadi / Gudi Padwa (restricted/regional Holiday)
⦿ March 21 (Saturday): Eid ul-Fitr (gazetted holiday)
⦿ March 26 (Thursday): Rama Navami (Gazetted Holiday)
⦿ March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti (Gazetted Holiday)
Note to travellers: with several festivals falling in the same week (March 19–21), expect higher demand for rail and air travel. It is advised to book tickets and plan your trip in advance.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.