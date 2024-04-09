Chaitra Navratri 2024: Stunning mehndi designs to deck up for the special festival

Chaitra Navratri 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. This year, Chaitra Navratri started on April 9 and will go on till April 7. Every year, Navratri worships the nine forms of Maa Durga. On each day of Navratri, a form of Maa Durga is worshipped. The nine forms of Maa Durga are - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Women deck up in ethnic ensembles and decorate their hands and legs in mehndi to celebrate the special time of the year. (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2024: All about nine forms of Maa Durga and their stories

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees keep fast from day to night to offer their puja to the forms of Maa Durga. On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. People also deck up in new clothes and decorate their homes during this festival. Women deck up in ethnic ensembles and decorate their hands and legs in mehndi to celebrate the special time of the year.

Mehndi ideas that can brighten up your Chaitra Navratri festivities:

Keep it minimal: Instead of decking up the entire hand and palm, we can choose to keep it minimal with less designs. We can cover half of the palm and add mehndi designs on the fingers to give it a sleek and minimal look.

Maa Durga designed mehndi: maa Durga is the epitome of feminine power and strength. Each form of the Goddess brings different types of strength to their devotees. To dedicate the festival to Maa Durga, we can make a minimal design of Goddess Durga and add it to our mehndi design.

Floral patterns: Floral patterns never go out of style. No matter what festival we are celebrating, a sleek floral design for mehndi on hands and feet can make our attire look better.

Sleek mehndi design on feet: In case you want to add more glam to your Navratri attire, we suggest that you go for sleek foot mehndi designs that can add more sass to your ethnic ensemble.