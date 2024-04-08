Chaitra Navratri 2024: All about nine forms of Maa Durga and their stories

Chaitra Navratri 2024: The special time of the year is here. The season of festivals has already begun, and we are excited. Every year, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Navratri literally translates to nine nights. The festival is observed for nine nights, where nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. This year, Chaitra Navratri will start from April 9 and will go on till April 17. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Devotees transport an idol of Goddess Durga to a community pandal at Lalbaug in Mumbai.(PTI)

As we gear up to celebrate the special festival, here's all about the nine forms of Maa Durga and their stories.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: When does Chaitra Navratri begin? History, significance and more

Maa Durga and her nine avatars:

Maa Shailputri: Maa Shailputri is the first form of Maa Durga who is worshipped during Chaitra Navratri. She is depicted as a feminine form – Maa Shailputri carries a trident in one hand and a lotus flower in another. Her ride is Nandi the bull.

Maa Brahmacharini: On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped, who is depicted as the female ascetic form of Maa Durga. She carries a rosary bead made of rudraksha in one hand and a kamandalu in another.

Maa Chandraghanta: Also known as Maa Ranachandi, Maa Chandraghanta has a third eye nd is believed to always be ready to fight demons. She has ten hands. She has a half-moon on her forehand, and hence is named Maa Chandraghanta.

Maa Kushmanda: Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. She is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi and is believed to have created the universe.

Maa Skandamata: Maa Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri. She is believed to have four arms, three eyes and is mounted on a lion. She is also depicted as carrying Karthikeya on her lap.

Maa Katyayani: Maa Katyayani is knwon as the warrior form of Maa Durga. She is named Katyayani after sage Katyayana performed penance on Maa Durga and asked her to be born as his daughter.

Maa Kalaratri: On the sveenth day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Kalaratri is worshipped. Also known as Maa Kali, Maa Kalaratri is one of the most violent forms of Maa Durga.

Maa Mahagauri: Maa Mahagauri is depicted with four hands, with damru and trident in two hands, and the oother two hands in Varada and Abhaya mudra.

Maa Siddhidhatri: Maa Siddhidhatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. She is known as the provider of all siddhis. It is believed that she is the embodiment of Mahashakti and Lord Shiva obtained siddhi after praying to her.