Gudi Padwa 2025: Top rangoli designs to decorate your home for celebrations

Gudi Padwa 2025: On March 30, the joyous festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated. It is observed with great vigour in Maharashtra as it is the first day of the Marathi New Year. It also symbolises the start of the harvest season, evoking a sense of fresh beginnings and prosperity. One of the rituals of Gudi Padwa is hoisting an inverted handi on a bamboo stick with garlands outside the home as a symbol of victory and good luck. On this day, pujas are held, and prayers are offered. People celebrate and cherish the auspicious Gudi Padwa by decorating their homes with flowers and rangoli. Gudi Padway 2025: Both colour powder and flower rangolis look good as decorations.(Pexels)

Rangoli is one of the major decorations in homes during this time. Rangolis are also believed to be holy and invite good energy inside our homes, making them an integral part of celebrations. Rangolis can be prepared with stencils or free-handed. You can include the usual motifs like the swastik, flowers or Gudi Padwa special inverted handi on a stick.

However, if you wish to try something different for rangoli, consider flower rangoli as you place shredded petals in beautiful patterns, blending vibrant colours of marigold, rose, and jasmine.

Or, if you are on the fence about the design, blend floral and colour-powdered rangoli to create an eye-catching pattern. Most importantly, the visual difference in texture adds to the appeal.

For final touches, place diyas in the centre or around the rangoli.

Make your Gudi Padwa celebrations fun by making rangolis with friends and family. Here are some designs you can try:

Colour powder rangoli designs

Flower rangoli designs

