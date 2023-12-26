Gearing up to welcome a new year means anticipating endless possibilities and opportunities while embracing unique and thoughtful ways to kickstart New Year 2024, in a way that not only creates lasting memories but also sets a positive tone for the months ahead instead of sticking to conventional festivities. If you, like us, are brimming with electrified energies to bid farewell to the old and usher in the new while exploring innovative and distinctive ways to welcome New Year 2024, we got you sorted with a few tips that can add a touch of excitement and make the transition more meaningful. Happy New Year 2024: 8 unique ways to welcome the New Year (Photo by BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash)

As we stand on the cusp of a new year, here are 8 unique ways to welcome the New Year 2024 -

Starry Night Picnic: A starry night picnic is a unique and intimate way to welcome the new year so pack some delicious snacks, warm drinks and spread out a cosy blanket under the vast night sky, shared and surrounded by loved ones with whom you embrace the serenity of the night while sharing each others stories and dreams for the upcoming year as the stars twinkle overhead.

2. Reflective Retreat: Deepti Chandy, Therapist and COO at Anna Chandy & Associates, shared, “Our identity is a huge cornerstone that affects both our mental health and well-being. Identity gives us a lot of personal meaning and validation, apart from external validation. It is deeply connected to how we feel about ourselves. For example, today when you meet anyone, one of the first questions we ask is “What do you do?” and that is why a lot of us gain validation from our professional identity and as we know, validation contributes both tangibly and intangibly to our sense of well-being. It would be useful for all of us to focus on mindfulness and self-reflection.”

She suggested a few techniques, “10-minute guided meditations, which you can find on Spotify and YouTube. These can be a game changer when you feel emotionally dysregulated. Journalling, on notes in a notebook, voice notes. It will reveal a pattern after a while, that will give you an insight into your thoughts and feelings. Every time you feel triggered, try and make a note. This is will also reveal a pattern as to what could be causing it. Doing a timeline of your life’s journey what you liked and what you would like in the future, helps with goals. Noting things that make you really happy when they make you happy. You can go back and look at them and that will reveal a pattern as well.”

If nothing else works, escape the hustle and bustle by welcoming the New Year with a reflective retreat on a solo getaway or a small group retreat where you spend time in nature, meditate and set intentions for the coming year and let this mindful approach foster self-discovery and provide a serene start to your new chapter.

3. Midnight Yoga Session: Morning Yoga sessions are oh-so-mainstream so, roll out your Yoga mats in a garden area at night and enter into deep meditation with Sukhasana or easy pose of Yoga and start the new year with a focus on well-being with friends or a local Yoga community who are ready to join in the first moments of the new year with tranquility and positive energy as the calming practice of Yoga can set the tone for a mindful and balanced start to the year. For the uninitiated, Yoga at night is a great remedy to release stress, anxiety or tension in the mind or body and help restore balance to prepare you for a good night's rest before bedtime on the last night of 2023.

4. DIY Fireworks Show: We all have seen enough K-dramas and Chinese dramas to know by now the unique experience and dazzling display that a do-it-yourself fireworks offer hence, we are obsessed. Check local regulations and safety guidelines, gather friends and family and light up the sky in celebration but be mindful of the residents, animals and environment in the area and do it in a way that harms none.

5. Time Capsule Tradition: Encourage people to contribute letters or small mementos for the upcoming year and then bury the time capsule in a designated spot, to be opened on a future New Year's Eve, creating a beautiful and sentimental tradition of celebrating the passage of time by starting a time capsule tradition.

6. Culinary Adventure: You can never go wrong with hosting a New Year's Eve party but give it a unique twist by getting everyone involved in preparing a unique dish on a chosen a theme such as international cuisines or exotic ingredients and embark on a culinary adventure together that not only satisfies the taste buds but also encourages teamwork and creativity in the kitchen.

7. Outdoor Movie Night: Another sure shot winner is an outdoor movie night where you can transform your backyard into a cosy cinema by setting up a projector, hanging fairy lights and enjoying a laid-back celebration with a selection of your favourite films alongside friends and family for a dose of childhood nostalgia but in a charming way.

8. Virtual Countdown Party: Got your favourite cousins or friends or family members scattered around the world on New Year's eve? In an era of global connectivity, let a virtual countdown party come to your rescue to celebrate with your favourite homies so, organise a virtual gathering through video calls, play games, share resolutions and countdown to New Year 2024 together.