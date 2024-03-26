Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, timing, history, significance and everything you need to know

Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated immediately after Holi in most parts of Uttar Pradesh. Hindus celebrate this festival as a chance to get closer to each other. According to the Hindu calendar, this event is celebrated on the second day or Dwitiya Tithi. Although not as well known, Holi Bhai Dooj is an important festival in some areas. Dwitiya Tithi must be observed in order to celebrate this occasion. Consequently, it is celebrated the day after Rangawali Holi or the day after, depending on the day of Holika Dahan. On this day, sisters prepare special meals, perform aarti and offer prayers for their brother's wellbeing. Sweets, fruits, rice, batashas, coconut, diya, kumkum and paan are part of the puja thali. From date to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Bhratri Dwitiya 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, significance and all that you need to know ) Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated immediately after Holi in most parts of Uttar Pradesh.(istockphoto)

Holi Bhai Dooj 2024 date and time

This year the significant festival of Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The auspicious timings are as follows:

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 02:55 PM, March 26, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 05:06 PM, March 27, 2024

Significance of Holi Bhai Dooj

Holi Bhai Dooj has religious significance for Hindus. The brother-sister relationship is strengthened by this festival. It is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. The day after Holi, this festival is celebrated. It is also known as Bhratri Dwitiya. In many places, Holi Bhai Dooj is a highly anticipated festival that takes place after Rangwali Holi or the day after Holi Dahan.

Despite their hectic schedules, siblings make time for each other during this event. Sisters apply tilak on their foreheads and perform aartis as a form of prayer for the welfare of their brothers. In return, brothers bless their sisters and pray for their welfare.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Puja Rituals

1. Individuals take a bath after waking up in the morning.

2. Keeping the puja room and the house clean.

3. Prepare special dishes besides desserts like halwa and kheer.

4. Sisters prepare a thali with sweets, earthen lamps, unbroken rice, roli and mauli.

5. Sisters place unbroken rice and a tilak with roli on the foreheads of their brothers. They perform aarti and also light the earthen lamp.

6. They take the mauli and tie it to their brothers' wrists.

7. They take some sweets and give them to their brothers.

8. To express their love for each other, brothers and sisters exchange gifts.

9. Women without brothers may worship the moon god by giving arghya, sweets and other gifts.