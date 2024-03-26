Bhratri Dwitiya 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, significance and all that you need to know

Bhratri Dwitiya 2024: Bhratri Dwitiya or Bhai Dooj is the celebration of the bond shared by a brother and a sister. There is no love as pure as the one shared by siblings, and this festival aims to observe it with celebrations. Bhai Dooj reaffirms the love shared by siblings and is the best day to deepen the connections and express their dedication to each other. There are two Bhai Dooj that are celebrated in the year. Holi Bhai Dooj is observed a day after Holi. The other one is more popular, which is observed two days after Diwali. Holi Bhai Dooj celebrates the eternal bond shared by siblings. (istockphoto)

As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few things that we must know:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: Holi 2024: Why do we celebrate Holi? Know history and significance of the festival of colours

Date:

This year, Holi Bhai Dooj will be observed on March 27. The special day falls on a Wednesday.

Puja timings:

According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 2:55 PM on March 26 and will end at 5:06 PM on March 27.

Rituals:

Holi was celebrated with a lot of pomp, grandeur and traditions across the country on March 25. The day before Holi is observed as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi. Holi Bhai Dooj celebrates the eternal bond shared by siblings. On this day, the sister puts the tika on the brother's forehead and wishes for his longevity and prosperity. The brother, in turn, showers the sister with love, gifts and affection.

Significance:

Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated with different rituals all over the country. It usually involves applying the tika, exchanging gifts and sharing meals with one another to reaffirm the love and dedication between the siblings. Families are built on the foundation blocks of love, unity and respect. Holi Bhai Dooj emphasises on the need to have love and respect for one another. Familial ties are strengthened during this time of the year and people develop fond memories to cherish.