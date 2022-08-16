Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Puja timings, rituals and shubh muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is here to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is also known by the name of Gokulashtami. It is considered to be the one of the most auspicious days for Hindus. All Krishna devotees celebrate this festival all over the world. On this holy day, Lord Krishna, who is thought to be Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation or avatar, was born. The festival is celebrated with tremendous excitement and spirit. Temples, residences, and other public spaces are decorated in honour of the festival. Children dress up as Lord Krishna and other mythological characters to retell the story of Lord Krishna's birth. (Also read: Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, quotes, images, messages to share with family and friends )

Gokulashtami is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Bhadra month. In this month's Rohini Nakshatra, it is said that Krishna was born at midnight.

Puja timings for Krishna Janmashtami

On Ashtami Tithi, the laddu Gopal Puja is performed. This year, Ashtami tithi starts from 9:20 pm on August 18 till 10:59 pm on August 19. However, the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami is marked around midnight.

Janmashtami Puja rituals

On the day of Krishna Janmashtami, which is marked by a lot of excitement, a Krishna deity is set up in a cradle and worshipped. Butter and sugar are offered as prasad to the Lord. Devotees observe a daylong fast that is only broken with prasad after the puja. It is known as paran to break the fast. To celebrate Krishna's birth, people also perform aarti, kirtan, and bhajan. To celebrate the festival, children sing Lord Krishna songs and people perform to Dahi-Handi. Lord Krishna receives 56 different varieties of bhog prasad in all Krishna temples. It is firmly held that Lord Krishna arrives at midnight and eats the bhog prasad prepared by his devotees.

Shubh Muhurat to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami

Ashtami Tithi begins at 09:20 pm on Thursday, August 18.

Ashtami Tithi ends at 10:59 pm on Friday, August 19.

Rohini Nakshatra begins at 01:53 am on Saturday, August 20.

Rohini Nakshatra ends at 04:40 am on Sunday, August 21.

