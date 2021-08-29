Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, quotes, images, messages to share with family and friends

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, will be celebrated on Monday, August 30 this year. It is one of the biggest festivals celebrated with much pomp and fervour in the country. In Hindu mythology, it is believed that on the day of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna was born. Therefore, it is an auspicious day of great significance for the devotees of Lord Krishna. People worship Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, on this day.

Krishna Janmashtami is marked on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada (July-August) in India. People celebrate this auspicious festival by observing fast and decorating their homes and temples with flowers, diyas and lights. Since it is a day of great importance, here are some wishes, messages, images and quotes that you can share with your loved ones over social media to celebrate Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami wishes, images, messages and quotes:

May you be showered with love, peace and prosperity this Janmashtami. Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna always give you happiness, love, prosperity and peace. Happy Janmashtami to you!

May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem. Jai Shri Krishna!

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami. May the Lord bless you with health, prosperity and joy.

This Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna show you the right path in your life the way he guided Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata.

Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna...Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare...Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

Let us follow the teachings of Lord Krishna and give meaning to our lives. Wish you a happy Janmashtami!

Shree Krishna Janmashtami to everyone, may you all have a blessed, joyful and happy day!

"Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently." - Lord Krishna

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

"The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice." - Lord Krishna

"Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility and devotion." - Lord Krishna

"You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction." - Lord Krishna

