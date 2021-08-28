Janmashtami special recipe: Pizza Bread Bomb is a fun twist to festive snacks

According to Hindu mythology, Vishnu’s human incarnation or Krishna was born on Janmashtami to destroy Mathura's demon king, Kansa and devotees all across India celebrate this festival by whipping up several festive delicacies, praying in temples and adorning their homes with flowers, diyas and lights. Since Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, August 30 this year, we decided to share Chef Ranveer Brar’s special recipe of Pizza Bread Bomb to give a fun twist to festive food.

Faced with the challenge of coming up with new Janmashtami snacks? This Pizza Bread Bomb serves just the purpose as it can give a unique and indulgent twist to the traditional and popular festive delicacies.

Check out its easy-to-make recipe below which serves four, takes only 20 minutes to make and can be whipped up even by kids -

Ingredients for stuffing:

2 tbsp oil

1 inch ginger, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ medium red bell pepper, chopped

½ medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 big potato, boiled and grated

100-150 gms cheese

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp dried oregano

Few small cubes cheese

½ tsp tomato ketchup (for each bomb)

Other Ingredients:

4-5 Bread slices, edges removed

1 tbsp butter

½ tsp red chilli flakes

½ tsp dried oregano

Few coriander leaves, roughly tron

Ingredients for serving:

Mayonnaise

Tomato ketchup

Method for stuffing:

In a pan, heat oil then add ginger, garlic, red bell pepper, green bell pepper and saute until fragrant. Now add grated potato and mix everything properly then continue cooking for another minute. Remove the mixture in a bowl then add cheese, mayonnaise, dried oregano and mix everything together and keep in the fridge to cool down.

Pull out the mixture from the fridge then take a portion of it and make a well in center place a small cheese cube and some tomato ketchup then close it up in a spear. Make the rest with remaining mixture and set aside for further use.

Method for Pizza Bread Bomb:

Take a bread slice without edges and dip in some water lightly. Spread it little, then use it to cover the prepared stuffing spears and repeat the same with the rest of it.

Now deep fry the bombs in medium hot oil until golden brown from all sides. Remove and set aside, meanwhile brown some butter in a pan and add dried oregano, red chilli flakes, coriander leaves switch off the flames.

Add the fried pizza bread bombs in and cost them properly. They are ready to serve with some mayonnaise, tomato ketchup.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers or capsicum are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

