Janmashtami 2021: Get innovative with this Chocolate Puri, Caramel Shrikhand

Janmashtami 2021: Janmashtami has many delicious savoury and sweet treats associated with it and a classic is shrikhand and puri, the sweet and tangy flavour of the shrikhand is a perfect contrast to the salty puris, and the contrast of textures, with one being smooth and creamy and the latter being crispy is also a match made in heaven. However, if you are one with an incredible sweet tooth and are someone who can never have enough of desserts and sweet treats in your life, this recipe for Chocolate Puri with Caramel Flavour Shrikhand by Chef Ranveer Brar is sure to blow you away.

The crispy puris are enhanced with the flavour of chocolate and the sweet and tangy flavour of the shrikhand made with yogurt, sugar, nuts and spices is amplified with the flavour depth and range of caramel, and is definitely worth trying once, sweet tooth or not. Check it out...

Ingredients

For the Caramel Flavour Shrikhand

Yogurt 100gms

Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Syrup 2tbsp

For Chocolate Flavour Puri

Wheat flour 100gms

Hershey's Chocolate Flavoured Syrup 2tbsp

Water 20ml

Oil for deep fry

Method to prepare

For the Caramel Flavour Shrikhand

1. Tie the yoghurt in a doth and suspend it for two hours to drain out most of its water.

2. Empty into a bowl. Add Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Syrup and mix well

3. Chill this mixture well for at least an hour.

For the Chocolate Flavour Puri

1. Mix the wheat flour, Hershey's Chocolate Flavoured Syrup, add water & make a soft dough.

2. Rest the dough for 10 mins

3. Roll in small puris

4. Fry them in oil and serve with Caramel Flavour Shrikhand.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar and Hershey's India)

