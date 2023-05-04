Kurma Jayanti 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Hindus celebrate Kurma Jayanti with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Kurma is the tortoise incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and it is worshipped by the devotees of the lord. Kurma Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Kurma. On this day, devotees keep fast and offer their puja to Lord Vishnu and spend the day chanting mantra and worshipping the idol of Lord Kurma. Special ceremonies and processions are taken out by temples and devotees join it to make it grander. Kurma Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance(Twitter/@SachinA108)

As we gear up to celebrate Kurma Jayanti for this year, here are a few things you must know about this auspicious day.

Date:

Kurma Jayanti is celebrated on the 14th day of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. Typically, it falls in the month of April or May. This year, Kurma Jayanti will be celebrated on May 5. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 23:44 PM on May 4 and will end at 23:03PM on May 05.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Vishnu took the form of Kurma to support Mount Mandara – this happened during the churning of the oceans by the gods and the goddesses to get the elixir to attain immortality. Lord Kurma teaches us about protection, perseverance, stability and strength.

Significance:

Devotees of Lord Vishnu and followers of Vaishnavism observe Kurma Jayanti with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. It is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Kurma. On this day, devotees keep fast and chant mantras – it is believed that worshipping Lord Kurma can bring good luck and prosperity in the lives of the people. Kurma Jayanti also reminds us of the significance of worshipping Lord Vishnu and how it can bring good luck and success in our lives.

