Lunar eclipse 2023: Date, time and how to watch the first Chandra Grahan or Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of the year

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon but this happens only during a full moon when the Sun, Earth and Moon are in alignment where during a lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks the sunlight from reaching the Moon, causing it to appear reddish-brown or orange in colour. There are three types of lunar eclipses - total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipse 2023: Date, time and how to watch the first Chandra Grahan of the year (Photo by Abed Ismail on Unsplash)

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes completely through the Earth's shadow, causing it to turn reddish-brown in colour. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon partially passes through the Earth's shadow, causing only a part of it to turn reddish-brown. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the outer part of the Earth's shadow, causing it to appear slightly darker than usual.

Lunar eclipses have been observed and recorded for thousands of years and have been a source of wonder and fascination for people around the world. In many cultures, lunar eclipses are associated with spiritual and mystical significance. In Hinduism, for example, it is believed that negative energy is amplified during a lunar eclipse and that one should avoid important activities such as cooking or traveling during this time.

In modern times, lunar eclipses are observed and studied by astronomers and scientists to understand more about the Earth-Moon system and the effects of Earth's atmosphere on the lunar surface. They are also an opportunity for skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts to witness a rare and beautiful celestial event.

Date and time:

Due to the flowers that bloom during this time of the year, May's full moon is dubbed the Flower Moon and is also referred to as the Milk Moon. This May 5, sky gazers and celestial body lovers are in for a double bonanza with Full Flower Moon and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse as the moon will reach its full phase at 11:04 pm IST on Friday but what makes this full moon extra special is that it will pass through Earth’s penumbral shadow, very slightly dimming the northern part of the moon's disk.

During a penumbral lunar eclipse, only the outer shadow of our planet (or penumbra) falls on the lunar disk so those observing from Asia, Africa, Australia and most of Europe will see the deep penumbral lunar eclipse peak at 10:52 pm IST and visible to the naked eye though it will begin at 8:45 PM IST on Friday and end at 1:02 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch:

Watching a penumbral lunar eclipse can be a fascinating experience, and with the right equipment and conditions, it can be an exciting event to witness. Here are some tips on how to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse -

Lunar eclipses can last for several hours, so be patient and enjoy the show. Take breaks and come back to observe the eclipse at different times during the night to see the subtle changes in the lunar surface. Protect your eyes: Remember to never look directly at the Sun, even during a lunar eclipse. Always use proper eye protection, such as eclipse glasses or a solar filter, if you plan to observe the eclipse with your naked eye.

Remember that a penumbral lunar eclipse is a subtle event and you may not notice any changes in the Moon's appearance if you're not paying close attention. Nonetheless, it can still be a beautiful and fascinating sight to observe.