Republic Day 2021 GIFs and stickers(Unsplash)
Make Republic Day 2021 special by sending unique stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp

  • Trying to send a nice Happy Republic Day sticker to your family members? It is quite easy, checkout these quick steps that will let you download stickers and send GIFs on WhatsApp.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:30 AM IST

Send extra special wishes to your loved ones this Republic Day with the help of stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp. The past year, in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, people stayed at home and went outside only when it was absolutely necessary. Family members did not meet physically for a long time and hugs and handshakes were replaced by elbow shakes or distanced hellos.

The year 2020 was a year of video calls, where all family members gathered online and wished each other on special days via WhatsApp. This year as well, hugs are being avoided and staying at home is being preferred. Therefore, in order to make your Republic Day 2021 wish a little special, you can add some stickers and GIFs to it. And, we are here to tell you exactly how you can do that.

How to send stickers:

1.If you are using an Android phone, you can just go to the Google Play Store and search for Republic Day stickers.

2. You will find various options pop up in front of you and you can download any app that you like for the stickers.

3. Once you have downloaded the app, you will see various stickers for Republic Day. You will have to add the ones that you like by clicking on the plus ‘+’ sign in front of it.

4. Once you have done that, you have to go back to WhatsApp and you will be able to see all those stickers in your chat.

Sending GIFs for Republic Day 2021:

To send GIFs, just go to that section in your WhatsApp chat and type Republic Day or Happy Republic Day and the ones available on your phone will pop up in front of you. You can also download more GIFs from giphy.com

