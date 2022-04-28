Mehndi designs for Eid al-Fitr 2022: Latest trendy designs, Arabic patterns and more

Eid al-Fitr 2022: Eid al-Fitr is around the corner and it is that time of the year when Muslims around the world are busy making elaborate preparations for one of the most important Islamic festivals, which falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Chand Raat, the eve of Eid al-Fitr, is looked forward to as it is the night that celebrates culmination of the month-long holy period of Ramadan during which Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk. The sighting of crescent or Shawwal moon heralds Eid festivities. Chand Raat is also the time when people buy sweets, new clothes, gifts and other things as markets are beautifully decorated with Eid decorations. (Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Know why Eid's date changes every year on Gregorian calendar)

This year Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on May 3 in India. As per the central government's holiday calendar, Meethi Eid falls on May 3 and it is a gazetted holiday, however the celebration will depend on the sighting of the new moon. Eid date changes every year as it follows Hijri calendar, which is based on the phases of the moon. Eid is celebrated across the world on different days as per new moon sighting.

Eid celebrations are not complete without the breathtaking henna designs that Muslim women adorn their hands with on Chand Raat. While in earlier days, women of a family used to apply mehendi on each other's hand, people now flock to mehendi artists to get the trendiest of designs on their palms. Especially with reduced Covid restrictions, this Eid season is expected to see a huge demand for mehendi artists.

So, if you haven't yet zeroed in on the henna design or pattern you will be adorning your palms with on Chand Raat, we have curated some options for you. Depending on how you like to wear your mehendi, take a look at these trendy henna designs from minimalistic Arabic designs to the more elaborate ones.

If you are short on time and looking for some DIY options, this easy and quick Mehendi tutorial on YouTube will come to your rescue. Take a look…

With the lovely ‘chand' and the sparkling ‘sitaare', this beautiful henna pattern goes perfectly with the spirit of Chand Raat.

If you have time at hand, go for this intricate mehendi design on back of your hand.

Here are some other interesting options:

Beautiful and minimalistic(Pixabay)

Mehendi design for Eid(Pinterest)

Eid al-Fitr mehendi design(Pinterest)

Lovely henna design for Eid Al-Fitr(Pinterest)

An option if your are looking for minimalistic patterns(Pixabay)

Eid Al-Fitr is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm by Muslims across the world. Muslims wish each other 'Eid Mubarak' and children receive Eidi from elders. An elaborate Eid spread is prepared which includes lip-smacking dishes.