Eid al-Fitr 2022: When will Meethi Eid be celebrated in India; all you want to know

Eid al-Fitr 2022: After a month of fasting and feasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims across the globe will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr with the first sighting of the crescent moon. Eid al-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is observed on the first day of Shawaal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. (Also read: Iqbal Khan: When all your fasts are done, the excitement to celebrate Eid doubles up)

This year Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on May 3 in India. As per the central government's holiday calendar, Meethi Eid falls on May 3 and it is a gazetted holiday, however the celebration will depend on the sighting of the new moon.

The date of Eid changes every year as it follows Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar and is based on the phases of the moon. The start of any Islamic month begins on the new crescent moon when sighted and confirmed by religious authorities. Eid is celebrated across the world on different days as per new moon sighting.

According to Gulf News, a 9-day holiday has been announced for public and private sectors in UAE starting from Saturday, April 30 until Friday, May 6. The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid, according to the report.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting or roza from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and is celebrated to pay respect to Allah for providing strength and endurance during the month-long fasting rituals.

Eid is celebrated with much enthusiasm by Muslims across the globe as they take part in prayers that are followed by a sermon soon after dawn. Muslims wear new clothes and wish each other 'Eid Mubarak' and children receive gifts and money from elders which is called Eidi. An elaborate Eid spread is prepared which includes lip-smacking dishes like biryani, Nihari, haleem, kebabs and sweet dessert like Seviyan.

On Eid al-Adha, Muslims traditionally sacrifice animals and the meat is then divided among family, friends and the needy.