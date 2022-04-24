Iqbal Khan: When all your fasts are done, the excitement to celebrate Eid doubles up

Actor Iqbal Khan finds solace being at work while fasting during Ramzan.

“It has always been so with me that I have to be on one shoot or other while fasting. And, coincidentally I have been completing my fast for the day on the sets quite frequently. I find it miraculous how easily I work while fasting though that’s more the reason I never give up on my fasts during Ramzan. Also, once all your fasts are done, the excitement to celebrate Eid just doubles up,” says the Kavyanjali, Dil Se Dil Tak and Indoo Ki Jawani actor.

Last seen in web-film Jalsa, he is pleased how the story shaped up on screen. “I just love Suresh Triveni as a filmmaker and a storyteller. What an imagination and power he has, it’s unfathomable how he creates his characters and work on their nuances. After watching Tumahri Sullu, I always wanted to work with him and then this film happened. I know many out there thought that it’s female-centric story but instead it turned out to be a well-woven content with powerful bunch of characters. After all these years, I just want to take up roles that shoulder the story forward and these are the kind of roles that I am busy with. Be it Crackdown or my last release.”

Khan feels things have changed drastically over the years in the industry. “A lot has changed over the decade and things are now more sorted and organised. I remember working for TV shows not for hours but for days at a stretch. Now, it’s not so it feels like you are on 9 to 5 job. The only thing that TV needs to transform is its stories and rework on content. However, of late some really different content is been worked on and that is quite satisfying. Still, there is a long way to go for television,” says Khan who is currently working on a TV daily Nima Denzongpa and waits for the sequel of Crackdown slated to stream this year.