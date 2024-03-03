National Safety Day 2024: Date, history and significance

National Safety Day 2024: Safety and precautionary measures are a top priority anywhere. Ensuring that we are safe and fit in any sector is a primary goal to make a space healthy for people to be in it. Ensuring the measures are in place and that it is safe for people is a healthy precautionary measure that should be adopted by every organisation in the world. We should also ensure that people are aware of the safety measures that are in place and respect and follow them. Every year, National Safety Day is observed with the intention of highlighting the safety measures and exploring ways to make every sector safer for people. Every year, National Safety Day is observed on March 4. In India, March 4 also marks the start of the National Safety Week.(Unsplash)

As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Date:

Every year, National Safety Day is observed on March 4. In India, March 4 also marks the start of the National Safety Week. This year, National Safety Day falls on a Monday.

History:

In 1996, on March 4, the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India established the National Safety Council as a self-financing non-governing body. In the year 2000, the National Safety Council was established as a public trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act of 1950. In 1972, National Safety Day was announced on the day the National Safety Council was established. Since then, the day has been observed every year.

Significance:

"The National Safety Day/Safety Week Campaign, being spearheaded by the Council since 1971 to mark its Foundation Day (4th March) has significantly contributed to spreading safety awareness in all sectors. The campaign is comprehensive, general and flexible with an appeal to the participating organisations to develop specific activities as per their safety requirements," wrote the National Safety Council on its official website.