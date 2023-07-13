Sawan bhog 2023: 10 prasad items you must offer to Lord Shiva during Shravan month

The auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan is here and Hindus across the country and living in other parts of the world observe a series of fasts and festivals during this period. Sawan will last for 59 days this year due to Adhik Maas which means the celebrations will last for almost 2 months. Beginning from July 4, the Sawan month will go on till August 31. (Also read: Sawan 2023 festivals full calendar: Hariyali Teej, Raksha Bandhan to Janmashtami; dates of 12 major fasts and festivals) The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and his consort goddess Parvati and they are worshipped during various fasts and festivals that are celebrated in their honour.(PTI File Photo)

The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and his consort goddess Parvati and they are worshipped during various fasts and festivals that are celebrated in their honour. Sawan Somvar fasts are observed by both single and married women for fulfilment of wishes and blissful married life. Haryali Teej, which falls on August 19 this year is celebrated on the third day after the new moon in the month of Shravana and marks the union of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.

During the month of Sawan, apart from the kanwar yaatra where devotees carry water from holy rivers in their pots and visit religious places to worship Lord Shiva, a daily puja can be performed at home also. Sawan Somvar fasts are especially beneficial for getting blessed with prosperity, happiness and good fortune.

Whether you are performing daily Sawan puja, Sawan Somwar fasts or Teej, here are all the prasad items you can offer to Lord Shiva during the month of Shravan.

5 food items to offer to Shivling

1. Honey: This is one of the most popular items that is offered to Shivling and is also called Madhu-Abhishek. As per Hindu beliefs this is done to ward off troubles and diseases from life.

2. Curd: Curd is also a common offering during Sawan and it helps eliminate all sorts of problems and obstacles.

3. Milk: Offering milk to Shivling is known to attract positive energy and this is the reason milk is popularly offered to Lord Shiva during the month of Shravan.

4. Bel Patra: It is believed that Maa Parvati resides in every part of bel tree and this is the reason the leaves of this tree are offered to Lord Shiva.

5. Ghee: Ghee is offered to Lord Shiva to see his blessings and bring positive energy to life.

5 bhog items for Lord Shiva

While worshipping Lord Shiva, these common prasad items are prepared.

1. Suji halwa: Made with semolina, ghee, nuts and sugar, this simple recipe is one of Lord Shiva's favourite foods.

2. Malpua: Semolina, fennel seeds, milk, khoya, coconut and banana are converted into a paste of running consistency and deep-fried in ghee.

3. Makhana kheer: Foxnuts or makhana are considered part of satvik bhojan. Makhana is added to the milk along with dry fruits and sugar to prepare this tasty pudding which is offered to Lord Shiva first and then distributed to family members as prasad.

4. Sabudana kheer: Sago, milk, sugar, dry fruits make this wonderful pudding which can prepared as one of the bhog items for Lord Shiva.

5. Kuttu puri/pakode: Buckwheat or kuttu atta is a vrat-friendly food and can be used instead of besan to prepare pakode or in place of wheat to prepare puri.

