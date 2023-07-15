Second Sawan Somwar fast: 7 heavenly vrat-friendly drinks to consume during Shravan Monday

Shravan Mondays hold a special significance during the month of Sawan which is marked by many festivals and fasts. This year, Lord Shiva devotees across the country will get to observe as many as eight Sawan Somwar as the auspicious month has been stretched due to Adhik Maas. While fasting is also an opportunity to shed weight, it also requires a balanced diet with enough nutrients. Hydration especially is important during fasting to stay energetic and keep electrolytes in balance in this humid weather. There is a plethora of vrat-friendly beverages that people observing Sawan Somwar can have during their fast. (Also read: Sawan Shivratri 2023: When is Shravana Shivratri? Know date, history, significance, celebrations of this Hindu festival) There is a plethora of vrat-friendly beverages that people observing Sawan Somwar can have during their fast.(Freepik)

"Sawan fasts also known as ‘chaturmas’ is finally around the corner and Lord Shiva devotees celebrate it with great zest and zeal. Though the entire month is holy, but Monday’s hold a special importance, also known as ‘Sawan ka Somwar’. While fasting, hydration is crucial for the health and well-being of an individual and the best way to be well hydrated is to consume hydrating drinks which give electrolytes too," says Dietitian Garima Goyal in an interview with HT Digital.

Healthy drinks for Sawan Somwar fasts

Here is a list of few healthy drinks that can be safely consumed during Sawan fasts:

1. Edible flower tea

One of the interesting ways to add hydration to your body is adding flower teas. Flower teas are an excellent option for anyone from health point of view as they are caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich and offer zero calories too. Traditional Chinese medicine have long been using flowers such as blue flower for various therapeutic purposes. Just be sure to take those flowers that come from reputed sources and cultivated as food grade. Teas of famous edible flowers include chrysanthemum tea for cleansing and detoxifying body, rose tea for anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, blue lotus tea for a state of euphoria and relaxation etc.

2. Infused water

Infused water or detox water is blended with various fruits and herbs that can have enormous health benefits. In addition to just keeping you hydrated, this garnished water can help alleviate a number of uncomfortable symptoms — a great reason to start incorporating it into your daily routine. Some research suggests that approximately 20 per cent of the vitamins and nutrients in selected fruits and vegetables may be absorbed when placed in water for a couple of hours or left overnight. The enhanced taste is another reason why people are raving about this new type of drink.

3. Buttermilk

This savoury beverage is made with curd and water and seasoned with spices. Buttermilk is amazingly refreshing and quickly cools down our bodies. A glass of buttermilk topped with cumin seeds, mint and salt is well suited to quench our thirst and cool our bodies and help to maintain its electrolyte balance. It provides more energy and keeps you active throughout the day. The riboflavin in buttermilk is a B vitamin that is vital for your body’s energy production systems. Also, it's a rich source of calcium for healthy bones and teeth.

4. Lemon water

Water with added lime juice to it not only keeps the body hydrated but also maintains its electrolyte balance. Lemon has a blood sugar level maintaining compound known as pectin which prevents sudden hunger pangs. Also, the vitamin C content of lemon water aids in increasing the absorption of iron too. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant, counteracting cell damage that accumulates over time and may even be a factor in problems like cancer and heart disease.

5. Coconut water

Coconut water is popular for rehydration after exercise or during mild illness and even during fasting days. It's true that coconut water has electrolytes, such as potassium, sodium and manganese. Coconut water is a delicious, electrolyte-filled, natural beverage that may benefit your heart, moderate your blood sugar, help improve kidney health, and keep you refreshed and hydrated after a workout. Try to consume fresh coconut water rather than consuming packaged varieties.

6. Mango shake

It's the peak of mango season. So, this Sawan enjoy mango milkshake made with ripe mangoes. It not only fills the stomach, but also cools down the body and satiates the sweet cravings.

7. Kokum juice

Kokum plant juice is not only refreshing and delicious to drink but has a number of health and nutritional benefits. In addition, it has uses in pharmaceuticals. It is a bright red fruit that turns deep purple when it ripens, and it can either be eaten or made into juice. Kokum juice is a powerhouse of nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B3, and minerals such as iron, calcium, potassium, manganese, and zinc. It also contains a good amount of folic acid, ascorbic acid, hydroxycitric acid, acetic acid and fibre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON