Sawan Shivratri 2023: When is Shravana Shivratri? Know date, history, significance, celebrations of this Hindu festival

The auspicious Hindu festival of Sawan Shivratri, also known as Shravana Shivratri or Masik Shivratri, falls in the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Shravan month. There are 12 Shivratris in a year that occurs a day before the new moon, and the one that falls in the month of Shravan is called Sawan Shivratri. Dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, the holy festival is celebrated with pomp every year and holds much significance for Hindus, especially devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Sawan Shivratri is the holiest day of the Sawan month and marks the union of two powerful forces of the universe - Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. It is said that Lord Shiva married the Goddess on this day after her arduous penance for his long life and well-being. This year, the month of Sawan began on July 4 and will continue till August 31. The auspicious Hindu festival of Sawan Shivratri falls in the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Shravan month. ((File/Representational Image))

When is Shravana Shivratri?

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan Shivratri falls on Saturday, July 15. The Nishita Kaal Puja timings will begin at 12:07 pm and end at 12:48 pm on July 16. The Sawan Shivratri Parana time is from 5:33 am to 3:54 pm. The Ratri Chatur Prahar Puja Time is from 3:00 am to 5:33 am on July 16. Additionally, the Chaturdashi date starts on July 15 at 8:32 pm and ends on July 16 at 10:08 pm.

Sawan Shivratri 2023 History and Significance:

Devotees of Lord Shiva mark Sawan Shivratri with pomp. The day holds great significance among Hindus. During the Shravan month, people observe a fast every Monday to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. While married women wish for a happy marital life, unmarried women pray for a suitable life partner. Meanwhile, Kanwariyas offer Gangajal, brought from different holy places, to Lord Shiva and seek blessing for a happy and prosperous life. The whole Sawan month is an opportunity to offer prayers to Lord Shiva with pure intention and dedication.

Sawan Shivratri 2023 Celebrations:

Sawan Shivratri is popularly celebrated in the North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. Shiva temples across North India perform special puja and shiva darshan during Sawan month. A day before Shivratri fasting, devotees eat only once and take Sankalp to observe a full-day fast the next day. They perform Shiv puja and break the fast the next day after sunrise and before the Chaturdashi Tithi ends.