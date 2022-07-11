Sawan Somwar 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts, rituals, all you want to know

Sawan Somwar 2022 fasting rules: The auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan begins on July 14 this year and the period holds a great significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva who fast every Monday for the entire month to seek the blessing of the lord. Unmarried girls observe this very important fast to get life partner of their choice. The vrati or devotee has the option to either fast during the 4-5 somwars or Mondays of the Sawan month or extend the fasting period till 16 somwars or Mondays. Many married women fast for 16 Mondays for marital bliss. (Also read: Sawan 2022: Date, history, significance and all you need to know)

Shravan month begins from July 14 this year and ends on August 12 and this time there will be four Somwars or Mondays. First Sawan Somwar falls on July 18 and the last on August 8.

If you too are planning to fast during this auspicious period, here are some dos and don'ts you must follow.

Dos

- On the first day of the Sawan Somwar, one must start by taking sankalp or pledge that they will be observing the fast sincerely with all the rituals.

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and clean the house. Sprinkle some gangajal in the house before the sthapana of Lord Shiva's idol or picture in the north-east direction of the house.

- After taking sankalp, perform Lord Shiva's aarti.

- Puja samagri should have water, curd, milk, sugar, ghee, honey, panchamrit, vastra, janeyu, chandan, raw rice, flower, bel patra, bhang, dhatoora, kamal gatta, prasad, paan supari, laung, elaichi, mewa and dakhsina.

- Those keeping the fast should eat vrat ka khana once in the evening.

Don'ts

- While worshipping Lord Shiva, the use of turmeric, ketki flower, tulsi leaves are prohibited.

- In the month of sawan, one should not consume milk.

- People keeping the fast should avoid garlic, onion, masoor dal and brinjal as they are considered tamsik food.

- In the month of Sawan, Hindus should not eat non vegetarian food and stay away from alcohol.

