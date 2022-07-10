Sawan 2022: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about the auspicious month of Shravan

Sawan 2022: Hindus consider the month of Sawan, also known as Shravan month, to be an auspicious time when they worship Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees observe a fast every Monday, known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar. They also pray to Lord Shiva and ask for his blessings. Many worshippers observe a fast for sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar from the first Somwar of the Sawan month. While Mondays are dedicated to Lord Shiva, all Tuesdays or Mangalwar in Sawan month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. According to Drik Panchang, fasting on Tuesday during Sawan month is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat. Additionally, Sawan Shivaratri and Hariyali Amavasya are other auspicious days during Shravan month.

When is Sawan month beginning?

This year, the month of Sawan will begin on July 14 and end on August 12. There will be four Mondays in the month, and the first Monday of Sawan will fall on July 18.

First day of Sawan month - July 14, Thursday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 18, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 25, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 1, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 8, Monday

Last day of Sawan month - August 12, Friday

History and Significance Of Sawan:

As per Hindu legends, Lord Shiva had consumed the poison which came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan and saved the world. Therefore, his devotees mark the Sawan or Shravan month to pray to the Lord, who always protects his followers from all dangers and blesses them with good health and fortune.

According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan is the fifth month that falls between July and August. Devotees mark this special occasion by observing fasts and praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a peaceful and prosperous life. They also go on Kanwar Yatra, fetch water from the holy rivers and carry Kanwars on their shoulders to offer it to Shivlinga of their nearest temples. Every year lakhs of devotees undertake this pilgrimage with sincerity. Additionally, it is also said that the holy water must not be kept on the floor or any surface until it is offered to Lord Shiva.