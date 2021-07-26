Sawan 2021: Here are 5 lip-smacking fasting recipes that you can prepare at home

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan maas, began on July 25 this year. During this month, devotees worship Lord Shiva and often observe a fast. On ‘Sawan ka somwar’ (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples. While devotees worship Lord Shiva on Mondays throughout the year, the Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is observed mainly in the North Indian states. The auspicious month of Sawan began on Friday, July 23 and ends on Sunday, August 22.

Food lovers also look forward to this month because of the various dishes made during this time to observe the fasting rituals. There are plenty of vrat-friendly recipes which can be made during this period. Hence, we thought of sharing five simple and quick recipes you can prepare during your fasts to stay satiated throughout the day and stay healthy.

Kuttu Ki Puri

Kuttu Ki Puri(Unsplash)

Made from gram buckwheat flour, these puris are quite popular during the Shravan month. You will need gram buckwheat flour, boiled and mashed potatoes, few pinches of rock salt, black pepper, and oil for frying the puris to make this dish. Sieve the flour in a bowl. Add boiled mashed potato and salt to the flour and mix it together. Make a soft dough and keep it aside for 30 minutes. Cut small balls from the dough and flatten it in a round shape. Deep fry the poori in hot ghee and serve hot.

Vrat Wale Aloo

Potatoes are one of the most loved ingredients during this month. This dish is not only easy to make, but it is also extremely filling. To make this dish, you will need potatoes, tomatoes, green chillies, rock salt, black pepper, green chillies and coriander leaves. Start by boiling some potatoes. Heat some oil in a pan, and then add carom seeds and chopped green chillies. Saute for a few minutes and add chopped tomatoes. Once tomatoes are cooked, add potatoes and mash them. Mix well. Add a few cups of water and spices. Cook till the gravy turns thick and garnish with coriander leaves.

Sabudana Tikki

Sabudana Tikki(Unsplash)

Sabudana Tikki is another popular dish that is enjoyed by devotees during this auspicious month. To make these, start by submerging the sabudana overnight. Next, boil the potatoes and crush them well. Mix the sabudana with the mashed potatoes. Add dry mango powder, rock salt, green chillis and cumin powder. Make small patties and deep-fry till they become golden brown. Serve with mint or coriander chutney.

Phool Makhana Munchies

An incredible snack to eat during the Shravan month, Phool Makhana Munchies are really easy to make. To make this dish, start by dry roasting lotus seeds or phool makhana on low heat for 8-10 minutes or till crunchy. Combine ghee, pepper powder, cumin powder, rock salt, and dry mango powder, and set aside. Add the ghee mixture to the pan and sauté for a minute. Cool down to room temperature. Serve or store in an airtight container.

Dates And Nuts Laddoo

Laddoos never go out of fashion when it comes to fasting. To make this sweet dish, dry roast nuts for few minutes on the stovetop and set them aside to cool. To the same pan, add deseeded dates and heat them till they turn soft. Then, add nuts to the dates mixture and blend them together. Take small portions and roll them to balls. In the end, roll them in desiccated coconut and serve.

So, which recipe are you trying today?

