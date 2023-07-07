Sawan Somwar 2023: Puja vidhi, samagri, mantra, shubh muhurat, all you want to know about the auspicious Hindu festival

The month of Sawan, also known as Shrawan or Savan, is here. An auspicious time for Hindus, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati during the entire Sawan month. This year it is extra auspicious because after a long gap of 19 years Shrawan will last for two months due to Adhik Shrawan Maas. Sawan will be 59 days long, and eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars will be observed instead of four. The festival began on July 4 (Tuesday) and will end on August 31 (Thursday). Meanwhile, the Sawan Somwar fasts will start on July 10. The last Sawan Somwar fast will be observed on August 28. Know all about the puja vidhi, samagri, mantra, and shubh muhurat of the auspicious festival of Sawan. (Pixabay)

Here's the complete calendar:

July 10, 2023 (Monday): First Sawan Somwar fast

July 17, 2023 (Monday): Second Sawan Somwar fast

July 24, 2023 (Monday): Third Sawan Somwar fast

July 31, 2023 (Monday): Fourth Sawan Somwar fast

August 7, 2023 (Monday): Fifth Sawan Somwar fast

August 14, 2023 (Monday): Sixth Sawan Somwar fast

August 21, 2023 (Monday): Seventh Sawan Somwar fast

August 28, 2023 (Monday): Eighth Sawan Somwar fast

If you want to learn about the puja vidhi, samagri, mantra, shubh muhurat, and more, scroll through to read all the details.

Sawan Somwar Puja Vidhi and Samagri:

Devotees of Lord Shiva observe the Sawan Somwar fast by only consuming fruits and water. They can also consume dry fruits, nuts, sabudana, singhara atta, bottle gourd, potato, sweet potato, milk, paneer, and ghee.

They offer Panchamrut - a mixture of milk, yoghurt, ghee, gangajal, and honey - along with Bilva/Bel leaves to Lord Shiva. The worshippers also wear rudraksha mala and recite Shravan Somwar Vrata Katha every Monday. Devotees are advised to wake up during the Brahma muhurat, clean the house to get rid of impurities, and sprinkle Gangajal around the house on the day of the fast.

The Sawan Somwar Samagri includes water, curd, milk, sugar, ghee, honey, panchamrit, vastra, janeyu, chandan, raw rice, flower, Bel patra/leaves, bhang, dhatoora, kamal gatta, prasad, paan supari, laung, elaichi, mewa and dakhsina. Additionally, turmeric, ketki flower, and tulsi leaves are prohibited while worshipping Lord Shiva.

Sawan Somwar Mantra:

Devotees of Lord Shiva chant Om Namah Shivay and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra during Sawan Somwar puja. Also, people perform Shiv Aarti on this auspicious day in the temples and their homes.

Sawan Somwar Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the monthly Sawan Shivaratri falls on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha - July 15. It will start at 8:32 pm on July 15 and end at 10:08 pm on July 16. The Nishita Kaal Puja Timings will begin at 12:07 am and end at 12:48 am on July 16.