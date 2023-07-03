Sawan 2023: Date, history, significance and story of Sharavan month; full Sawan Somwar calendar

While the monsoon has already entered most parts of the country, the month of Shrawan or Savan is set to begin come July 4 (Tuesday). An auspicious month for Hindus, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati are worshipped during the entire month. Devotees observe fast (Sawan Somwar) every Monday for Lord Shiva and offer panchamrit, jaggery, bhuna chana, bel patra, dhatoora, milk, rice, chandan among other things. Fast for Mata Parvati called Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed every Tuesday of this holy month. (Also read: Sawan 2023: When is Shravan? Find why this year is special, the rare coincidence after 19 years and Sawan Somwar dates) This year the month of Sawan starts from July 4 (Tuesday), and go on till August 31 (Thursday).(Pixabay)

This year the month of Sawan starts from July 4 (Tuesday), and go on till August 31 (Thursday). The Sawan will be special this time, as after a long gap of 19 years, the auspicious time of Shrawan will last for two months due to Adhik Shrawan Maas. Shrawan will be 59 days long this year and eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars will be observed instead of four.

Shravan Somwar fast calendar

The Sawan Somwar fasts will begin from July 4 and the last fast for this year will be observed on August 28.

Here's the complete calendar

July 4, 2023 (Tuesday): Beginning of Shravan month

July 10, 2023 (Monday): First Sawan Somwar fast

July 17, 2023 (Monday): Second Sawan Somwar fast

July 24, 2023 (Monday): Third Sawan Somwar fast

July 31, 2023 (Monday): Fourth Sawan Somwar fast

August 7, 2023 (Monday): Fifth Sawan Somwar fast

August 14, 2023 (Monday): Sixth Sawan Somwar fast

August 21, 2023 (Monday): Seventh Sawan Somwar fast

August 28, 2023 (Monday): Eighth Sawan Somwar fast

August 31, 2023 (Thursday): Last day of Shravan

History of Shravan month

The history of why Lord Shiva is worshipped during Sawan goes back to the time of Samudra Manthan when devas and asuras came together to look for Amrit or elixir of immortality. The churning brought to surface many things including gems, jewellery, animals, Goddess Lakshmi, Dhanvantri. However, the emergence of Halahal, a deadly poison, led to massive chaos and devastation as whoever came into its contact started to get destroyed and this is when Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu asked for Lord Shiva's help and considering he only was capable of tolerating this potent poison, he decided to drink it and soon his body started to turn blue. Goddess Parvati, worried about the poison spreading to Lord's entire body, entered his throat and stopped the poison from spreading further. Lord Shiva came to be known as Neelkanth after this episode. This happened during the month of Sawan and this is the reason Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati are worshipped during this entire month on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Significance of Shravan month

The month of Sawan is considered auspicious by Hindus as it is marked by many important festivals apart from Sawan Somwar fasting. According to drikpanchang, Kamika Ekadashi, Mangala Gauri Vrats, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan, Narali Purnima, Kalki Jayanti are some of the festivals and fasts that are observed during this month. In this auspicious month, Shiva devotees start their kanwar yatra and visit holy places and offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva.