Surya Grahan: Is Solar Eclipse 2025 visible in India? Know Sutak time, if Sutak is applicable and more

Solar Eclipse 2025: The first Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2025 will be visible on March 29. People from certain parts of the world will be able to witness this rare celestial event. A Solar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. Per NASA, depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon. Solar Eclipse 2025: (Representational Image) The eclipse on March 29 will be a partial Solar Eclipse, where the Moon will only partially block the Sun. (REUTERS)

The eclipse on March 29 will be a partial Solar Eclipse, where the Moon will only partially block the Sun, which means that the Sun, the Earth and the Moon will not be in perfect alignment. Learn whether this partial eclipse will be visible in India, what Sutak timings are, and more.

Solar Eclipse 2025: Is Surya Grahan visible in India?

No, the Solar Eclipse on March 29 will not be visible in India. However, if you reside in India, you can still view it through live streaming on several online platforms. According to NASA, the partial Solar Eclipse will only be visible in parts of North America, Europe, Africa, northern Asia, small parts of South America, throughout Greenland and Iceland and much of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans.

Solar Eclipse 2025: Sutak time in India

Per Drik Panchang, since Solar Eclipse is not visible in India, the Sutak time is not applicable.

Sutak Begins - Not Applicable

Sutak Ends - Not Applicable

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins - Not Applicable

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Ends - Not Applicable

Solar Eclipse 2025: Timings

The eclipse will start at 2:20:43 pm (IST), peak at 4:17:27 pm (IST) before ending at 6:13:45 pm (IST), according to an Indian Express report.

Solar Eclipse 2025: Safety

When watching a partial Solar Eclipse, there are some safety precautions you need to keep in mind. Firstly, never watch an eclipse directly with your eyes. You must always look through safe solar viewing glasses or eclipse glasses or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. For the uninitiated, eclipse glasses are not your regular sunglasses. Per NASA, safe solar viewers are thousands of times darker and should comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard.