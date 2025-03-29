Surya Grahan 2025 LIVE: Skygazers gather across UK to watch solar eclipse
Surya Grahan 2025 Live: Earth is witnessing this year's first solar eclipse on Saturday, March 29. Also known as 'Surya Grahan' in India, it is one of the biggest celestial events which will see the Moon blocking the Sun partially. While the Moon will be coming in the way of the Earth and the Sun, they will not be perfectly aligned, resulting in a partial solar eclipse.
The year’s first solar eclipse will be visible in multiple areas across the world, including parts of the USA, Canada, South America, Iceland, Greenland, Europe, and Northern Asia. However, the eclipse will unfortunately not be visible in India.
Solar Eclipse 2025 | Key points
- This is 2025’s first and and one of the biggest celestial events, which will see the Moon partially blocking the Sun and casting a shadow on the Earth.
- The eclipse will be seen across the world at different times, with some countries waking up to witness it with the sunrise while others will have to wait till afternoon to see it.
- The partial solar eclipse will cause a phenomenon known as double sunrise in some areas, a phenomenon giving the illusion of the Sun rising twice.
Solar Eclipse 2025: ‘Great public atmosphere’, says UK astronomical society official
Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, said: “There’s a really nice crowd of people, everybody’s really excited, there’s people wearing eclipse glasses, looking through the telescopes we’ve got set up. “We’re loving it and it’s a lot of fun. It’s a great public atmosphere, it’s a really nice event. There’s a huge amount of enthusiasm about it. “As expected, the Moon started moving in front of the Sun about an hour ago; it’s got a bit under an hour to go and it’s blocking out some of the Sun.”
Solar Eclipse 2025: Skygazers gather across UK to watch solar eclipse
Skygazers have gathered across the UK to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse. The eclipse peaked in London at around 11am on Saturday and was visible in parts of the country from between around 10am and noon, PA Media reported.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: Met Office cloud cover maps show clear skies across south-east England
Met Office cloud cover maps show clear skies across south-east England at the time that the eclipse starts, with partial cloud above Manchester and north-west England, and cloud above most of Scotland. The areas expected to have some of the best eclipse coverage are also likely to see cloud and rain at the time.
When does solar eclipse occur?
Eclipses occur when the Sun, Moon and Earth all line up. When they perfectly align for a total solar eclipse, the Moon fully blots out the Sun's disc, creating an eerie twilight here on Earth.
But that will not happen during Saturday's partial eclipse, which will instead turn the Sun into a crescent.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: Some parts of UK to witness more eclipse than others, claims report
Some parts of the UK will see more of the eclipse than others. North-west Scotland is expected to see the most coverage with 47.9% in Gallan Head, PA Media reported. Dover in south-west England is set to see the least coverage of the eclipse with only 28.1% of the Sun blocked by the Moon, while Manchester is expected to have 36.1% of coverage.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: Safety precautions while viewing solar eclipse
Important precautions needed to be taken while viewing Solar eclipse include-
- Checking your eclipse glasses before use, If they are scratched, torn, or damaged, throw them away.
- Children should be supervised and it must be made sure that they use eclipse glasses properly.
- Do not use eclipse glasses with telescopes, binoculars, or cameras. The intense sunlight can burn through the filter and damage your eyes.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: How to watch the solar eclipse
One must use safe solar viewing glasses, also known as eclipse glasses, to view the partial solar eclipse. A handheld solar viewer can also be used to witness the eclipse, says NASA. However, just sun glasses are not safe to view the eclipse, no matter how dark they are. Safe solar viewers are thousands of times darker and ought to comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard.
In case you don't have eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer, the eclipse can be viewed using indirect viewing method. One way is to use a pinhole projector, which has a small opening and projects an image of the Sun onto a nearby surface. With the Sun at your back, you can then safely view the projected image.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: Search this on Google to see eclipse special effect
Google has marked this rare celestial event of the partial Solar eclipse with a special effect. The Alphabet Inc.'s platform shows a special animation when you search for 'solar eclipse' or 'surya grahan'. An animation of how a solar eclipse looks like, the Moon's shadow blocking the Sun's path, pops up upon hitting the search button on Google.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: Can the partial solar eclipse be witnessed through naked eyes?
It is not safe and advisable to look at the Sun during the solar eclipse directly as it can cause harm to your eyes. According to NASA, one must use certified eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer at all times while looking at the Sun. Regular sunglasses won’t work—no matter how dark they are.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: What time will the world witness the solar eclipse?
The partial solar eclipse will be witnessed across the world during different timezones. While some areas will see the solar eclipse with sunrise, others will witness it during afternoon.
According to NASA, in much of the Americas, including the northeastern United States, the partial solar eclipse will already be in progress during sunrise. In western Europe and northwestern Africa, the eclipse will begin in the mid- to late morning. In eastern Europe and northern Asia, most or all of the eclipse will occur in the afternoon or early evening.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: Will the solar eclipse be visible in India?
The partial solar eclipse on Saturday will be visible in several parts of the world, including parts of North and South America, Europe, Africa, northern Asia, most of Greenland and Iceland. Major parts of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans will also witness the celestial event.
However, the eclipse won't be visible in India.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: What is double sunrise phenomenon
The Solar eclipse will lead to a phenomenon called the double sunrise, which is a rare sight where the Sun appears to rise twice. Several parts of the USA and Canada will wake up to witness the solar eclipse during the sunrise, a rare phenomenon in itself.
However, some places may catch the glimpse of a "double sunrise" as the moon's silhouette causes the rising sun to appear to have two distinct "horns" sticking out from the horizon.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: Solar eclipse will commence at 2:20 pm in Indian time
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live: In Indian Standard Time (IST), the solar eclipse will begin at 2:20 pm, peak at 4:17 pm and will end at 6:13 pm, lasting for about four hours.