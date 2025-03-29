Surya Grahan 2025 LIVE: Skygazers gather across UK to watch solar eclipse

Mar 29, 2025 12:42 PM IST

One must use safe solar viewing glasses, also known as eclipse glasses, to view the partial solar eclipse. A handheld solar viewer can also be used to witness the eclipse, says NASA. However, just sun glasses are not safe to view the eclipse, no matter how dark they are. Safe solar viewers are thousands of times darker and ought to comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

In case you don't have eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer, the eclipse can be viewed using indirect viewing method. One way is to use a pinhole projector, which has a small opening and projects an image of the Sun onto a nearby surface. With the Sun at your back, you can then safely view the projected image.