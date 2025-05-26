Vat Savitri 2025: Vrat katha, date, fasting timings, significance and all you need to know

Vat Savitri 2025: Vat Savitri Vrat is a significant Hindu festival observed by married women. Marking this sacred occasion, women observe a day-long fast and perform rituals around the banyan tree, offering heartfelt prayers for their husbands' well-being and enduring happiness. From date to history, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Memorial Day 2025: 40+ meaningful quotes and messages to honour and remember the fallen on Memorial Day ) Vat Savitri vrat is a sacred festival celebrating devotion and marital bliss. (Pinterest)

Vat Savitri 2025 date and timings

This year, the auspicious festival of Vat Savitri is being observed on Monday, May 26. As per Drik Panchang, the favourable timings to perform the rituals and observe the fast are as follows:

Amavasya Tithi begins -12:11 PM on May 26, 2025

Amavasya Tithi ends -08:31 AM on May 27, 2025

Vat Savitri 2025 vrat katha

According to Hindu scriptures, Satyavaan was destined to have a short life, yet he married a devoted young woman named Savitri. One day, while Satyavaan was working in the forest, Yamraj, the god of death, appeared to take his soul. When Savitri found her husband lifeless, she encountered Yamraj and began to follow him, pleading for her husband's life. Despite his repeated refusals and requests for her to turn back, she remained steadfast and continued to follow him.

Vat Savitri is a significant festival for married women, marked by fasting and prayers for their husbands.(Pinterest)

Impressed by her unwavering devotion and determination, Yamraj offered Savitri three boons, excluding her husband's life. For the first, she asked for her blind father-in-law's vision to be restored; second, for the return of his lost kingdom; and third, the blessing of becoming a mother to 100 sons.

Yamraj granted all three wishes, but Savitri continued to follow him. When Yamraj questioned her persistence, she cleverly pointed out that she couldn't have 100 sons without her husband. Moved by her intelligence and devotion, Yamraj finally relented and restored Satyavaan's life.

Significance of Vat Savitri

Vat Savitri is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, observed with deep devotion by married Hindu women. On this sacred day, they worship the banyan tree, praying for their husbands' health, longevity, and prosperity. The day is marked by a strict fast and the recitation of the legendary tale of Savitri and Satyavaan, symbolising unwavering love and dedication. Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on two significant lunar phases, Amavasya Tithi and Purnima Tithi.

Women in Maharashtra traditionally observe the fast on Purnima, while those in North India follow it on Amavasya. In Hinduism, the banyan tree holds immense spiritual significance, as it is believed to be the abode of the holy trinity, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. Regarded as immortal and ever-giving, the tree is seen as a symbol of longevity and wish fulfilment.

Women tie sacred threads around the tree, circle it, and offer prayers, believing that its blessings bring stability and happiness to their married life. Along with worshipping the tree, they also pray to Goddess Savitri, seeking her blessings for strength, resilience, and a blissful marital life.