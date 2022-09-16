Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Shubh muhurat, rituals and puja timings

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Lord Vishwakarma is a Hindu god who is honoured during the Vishwakarma Puja. He is regarded as the world's architect. It is believed that he built Dwarka, a holy city ruled by Krishna. Additionally, Lord Vishwakarma created a number of divine weapons. According to the Gregorian calendar, Vishwakarma Day is held on September 16 or 17 each year to commemorate the anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma's birth. On the basis of Bisuddha Siddhanta, the day is computed. It is known as Biswakarma Puja in eastern Indian states like Tripura, West Bengal, Orissa, and Jharkhand where Vishwakarma Day is observed. It is a significant day for artisans and craftspeople all around the country. After Diwali, the festival is observed in Bihar and a few other northern states. (Also read: Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes to share on September 17 with your family and friends)

Shubh muhurat:

This year Vishwakarma Jayanti is on September 17, 2022 and on this day the architects of the whole world, who build temples, palaces of gods and weapons etc., worship Lord Vishwakarma. According to the Hindu calendar, on September 17, there will be three auspicious times for Vishwakarma Puja. Worship will be done in Muhurtas on these days. Apart from this, four special yogas are being made on this day. Amrit Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Vriddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga.

First Shubh Muhurta – 07:39 am to 09:11 am

Second Shubh Muhurta – 01:48 pm to 03:20 pm

Third auspicious time – 03:20 pm to 04:52 pm

Puja timings:

Lord Vishwakarma first came into being on Kanya Sankranti day (a day when the Sun migrates to the Kanya Rashi/Virgo). Therefore, Vishwakarma puja date falls more or less on the same every year in the Gregorian calendar. This year also, devotees shall celebrate the festival on September 17.

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti moment:

The Puja Muhurat is at 7:36 am.

Puja rituals:

Special pujas are held on this day in stores, factories, offices, and other workplaces. Lord Vishwakarma and His elephant "Vahan" are worshipped by devotees. Workers, artists, and technicians all worship Lord Vishwakarma and the tools and machinery they employ. They pray to the deity for success in their company or business. People also pray that the Lord will protect their workplace from accidents or undesirable situations.

Small pandals built at the workspace contain clay idols of Lord Vishwakarma. To pay homage to the deity, elaborate rituals are carried out and Mantras are repeated. Prasad is given out to everyone when the puja is over.

Workers also worship their tools on this day and the work remains closed for the day. This festival helps people appreciate different skill sets and respect professions and workmanship. Last but not least, the Puja is performed annually to ward off negativities and evil energies from the places of work.

