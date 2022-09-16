Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes to share on September 17 with your family and friends

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes to share on September 17 with your family and friends

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Celebrate the auspicious festival of Vishwakarma Puja on September 17 with the messages, wishes, images, and quotes curated in this article. Send them to your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes to share on September 17 with your family and friends
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: This year, Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 17, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Kanya Sankranti. The day, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti and Bhadra Sankranti, celebrates the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma and chief architect of the world. In Hindu mythology, he is depicted with four hands holding a book, measuring tape, pot and a scale. Devotees set up the idol of Lord Vishwakarma in their homes and workplaces on this day and wish for prosperity and success in their business. The festival is marked by architects, carpenters, engineers, mechanics, sculptors, factory workers, blacksmiths, welders, craftsmen, and other skilled labourers.

If you and your loved ones are marking Vishwakarma Puja on September 17, we have curated best wishes, messages, images and quotes to share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Vishwakarma Puja Date 2022: When is Vishwakarma Jayanti? Know all about its time, history and significance)

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes:

On the auspicious day of Vishwakarma Puja, here's extending my warm, sincere wishes to you and your family.

Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 17, 2022.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
The festival of Vishwakarma Puja teaches us an important life lesson of respecting the artisans, carpenters, sculptors, architects, mechanics and technicians, without whom life wouldn't be as easy and comfortable as it is.

May you be blessed with success and growth in all your endeavours. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Kanya Sankranti.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
May the architect of the Gods shower you and your family with his choicest blessings. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your family.

Vishwakarma Puja ke shubh avsar par, meri taraf se aap sabhi ko dheron shubh kamnayein.

Vishwakarma Puja is also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti and Bhadra Sankranti.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
May you have the beautiful home of your dreams and succeed in all your endeavours. Have a shubh Vishwakarma Puja with your loved ones.

May Lord Vishwakarma shower you with his choicest blessings, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. A very happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and everyone at home.

Lord Vishwakarma is the son of Lord Brahma.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Vishwakarma Prabhu ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Aaj ke is pavan avsar par mera pranam sweekar karein.

Vishwakarma Puja ko Bhakti aur Prem se manayein. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.

Lord Vishwakarma is also known as the chief architect of the world.-&nbsp;(HT Photo)
May you be blessed with success and growth in your home, business and life. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you.

