5 devastating effects of high blood pressure on the body

Hypertension is referred to as the silent killer not without a reason. High blood pressure over a period of time can disrupt body functions increasing risk of many deadly diseases from heart attack, stroke, to kidney failure. Unaddressed hypertension can be extremely dangerous and can lead to premature death. People with high blood pressure many a time do not show any symptoms for years and this is the reason regular monitoring of blood pressure is crucial especially after a certain age. (Also read | High blood pressure: 5 amazing probiotics for lowering hypertension; lifestyle changes) Headaches, shortness of breath, blurred vision, nosebleeds, dizziness, chest pain are some of the telltale symptoms of high blood pressure. (Freepik)

Headaches, shortness of breath, blurred vision, nosebleeds, dizziness, chest pain are some of the telltale symptoms of high blood pressure. As blood pressure's impact is at times not felt directly, steps should be taken to mitigate its silent impact: Regular monitoring of blood pressure, adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, and seeking timely medical intervention are crucial to manage high blood pressure.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is often referred to as the 'silent killer' for good reason. Its insidious nature allows it to go unnoticed for years, gradually wreaking havoc on various organs and systems within the body. It is crucial to shed light on the profound impact hypertension can have on our health," says Dr Vipul Gupta, Chief of Neuro Interventional Surgery and Co-Chief of the Stroke Unit at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram.

HOW HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE IMPACTS YOUR BODY

Here are five ways this silent threat affects your body as per Dr Gupta.

1. Cardiovascular system

Hypertension puts excessive strain on the heart, forcing it to pump blood against elevated resistance. Over time, this leads to thickening of the heart muscles (left ventricular hypertrophy) and increases the risk of heart failure. Additionally, the constant pressure damages blood vessels, contributing to atherosclerosis and increasing the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes.

2. Brain health

Hypertension plays a significant role in cerebrovascular diseases. Elevated blood pressure damages the delicate blood vessels in the brain, increasing the risk of stroke. It is also a key contributor to vascular dementia, affecting cognitive function and memory.

3. Kidney damage

The kidneys play a crucial role in regulating blood pressure. However, persistent hypertension can compromise their function. Over time, it can lead to chronic kidney disease, reducing the organs' ability to filter waste and maintain electrolyte balance.

4. Eyesight impairment

The eyes are a window to our overall health, and hypertension can cloud that window. High blood pressure damages the small blood vessels in the eyes, leading to hypertensive retinopathy. This condition can cause vision problems and, if left untreated, may result in permanent vision loss.

5. Peripheral Arterial Disease

Hypertension accelerates the progression of atherosclerosis, a condition where arteries become narrowed and hardened due to the buildup of plaque. This not only affects the coronary arteries but also the arteries in the limbs, leading to peripheral arterial disease. Reduced blood flow to the extremities can cause pain, slow wound healing, and increase the risk of infections.

As we navigate the complexities of modern life, we should not underestimate the importance of prioritizing our cardiovascular health and taking proactive steps to keep the silent threat of hypertension at bay.