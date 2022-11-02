8 fruits you must eat to reverse fatty liver disease

A healthy liver function can be disrupted with excess fat accumulation in the crucial organ. While some amount of fat is important for the functioning of a healthy liver, the problem begins when it gets too much and starts to cause severe damage to the liver. If not controlled it can eventually lead to liver failure or liver cancer. While fatty liver is mostly caused by heavy drinking and classified as alcohol-induced fatty liver disease, a growing number of people are now being diagnosed with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease that is caused by a number of factors from diabetes, obesity and unhealthy lifestyle. If your liver has a lot of fat and is not functioning efficiently you may feel lethargic, fatigued, feel a bit of pain in upper right abdomen. It is possible to reverse fatty liver diseases in many cases with healthy diet including lots of fruits, vegetables, and fibre among other things. (Also read: Diet plan for liver health: 10 foods that can work wonders for your liver)

Here are some fruits that can help reverse fatty liver disease.

1. Grapefruits: These magical fruits are juicy and repair the liver damage that happens after a fatty liver. The Vitamin C and antioxidants present in these fruits help eliminate toxins from the body to improve your liver health, says Dr. Jinal Patel, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai.

2. Avocado: Shruti Bharadwaj, Senior Clinical Dietician, Narayana Hrudayalaya suggests adding avocados to diet for correcting fatty liver. Rich in HDL (good) cholesterol, avocado is suggested for those suffering from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and it may help lower fat or blood lipid and prevent liver damage.

3. Blueberries: If you have a fatty liver, blueberries are a must-addition to your everyday diet. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and can help you overcome liver problems, particularly fatty liver disease.

4. Bananas: Bharadwaj also suggests bananas for fatty liver disease patients. They are a storehouse f vitamin B6, C and A and also high in resistant starch, which is good for liver health.

5. Cranberries: Just like blueberries, you need to also add cranberries to the diet. They contain anthocyanins and help to combat liver problems, says Dr Patel.

6. Grapes: Grapes are loaded with resveratrol and can help you improve liver health and help you to stay healthy, says Dr Patel.

7. Lemons and limes: They are jam-packed with citric acid, potassium, Vitamin C, and bioflavonoids and help with detoxification and lower inflammation according to Dr Patel.

8. Apple: This is another miraculous fruit for improving your liver health as it contains fibre and can help to detoxify the liver. It is the need of the hour for one detected with a fatty liver disease to stick to healthy eating habits and avoid junk, spicy, oily, processed, and canned food. Seek help from an expert to guide you regarding what to eat and delete from the diet to overcome liver problems.

