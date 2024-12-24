Acceptance or rejection, the brain is taking note: Study explains how

Have you ever felt rejected by someone? Be it being dropped from a promotion at work or being left out of a friend’s group, rejection can be painful to handle. However, a recent study led by Leor Hackel, University of Southern California explored the ways the brain can extract learning from experiences of rejection and further shape the way we connect with others. Also read | ‘Reject her before she rejects me’: Why men react negatively to attractive women, according to relationship coach The study explored how the brain functions work in two situations – learning from positive outcomes and how others value us. (Pexels)

The study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, explored how the brin processes acceptance and rejection, and can help us connect in relationships. Lead researcher Leor Hackel, in a university release, said, “While much research has examined the emotional impact of social rejection — how it causes distress, motivates people to reconnect and influences how people feel — we know far less about how it functions as a learning tool.”

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on college students, a demographic that experiences crucial social transitions. A series of experiments especially designed to understand their social connection patterns were designed. The students were asked to make personal profiles and then answer questions that seemingly looked like they were from potential partners. However, in reality, the responses were computer-generated to control the social feedback.

Using a combination of behavioral experiments, brain imaging, and computational models, the researchers explored how the brain functions work in two situations – learning from positive outcomes and how others value us.

Can rejection affect the brain? The study explores.(Pexels)

Acceptance, rejection and brain function:

The researchers observed that the brain area linked to rejection lit up for participants when they adjusted their beliefs about social values, while brain areas associated with reward lit up in cases of acceptance.

Lead researcher Leor Hackel further explained, "For some people, struggles may come from not recognizing how much others value them, like in social anxiety disorder. Others may have trouble feeling motivated by social rewards, as seen in depression, making it harder to connect with others."

The study is a wake-up call to understand how the brain functions work in cases of acceptance and rejection, and how it learns from every experience.

