Air pollution: Foods to prevent harmful effects of pollution, boost immunity

As air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category in Delhi-NCR there is no respite from the ill effects of toxic air that citizens continue to breathe in. While AQI has slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' over a past few days, venturing outside especially in the morning and evening hours continues to be detrimental to health. People with low immunity, children, elderly, and even others are susceptible to health problems caused by toxic air and one must do their best to avoid them. Switching on those air purifiers, taking steam, eating nutritious foods, sleeping well are some of the general health measures one can adopt for overall well-being amid pollution. (Also read: Air pollution: 5 harmful effects of toxic smog on your health)

Air pollution takes a severe toll on our health causing damage to our lungs, kidneys, heart and even brain. There are foods that can help reduce this damage and boost immunity to equip us better against pollution.

"While the government and we the citizens do what’s in our capacity each to reduce air pollution here are few foods to help you detox your body and prevent damage cause by rising AQI," wrote nutritionist Pooja Makhija in her latest post.

Makhija talked about four warriors that can help us battle against high levels of pollution.

1. Broccoli

The first on the list is broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, pak choy and cabbage because they contain a substance called sulforaphane which helps you eliminate the benzene from the body and benzene is one of the highest air pollutants. Also, they are rich in Vitamin C and beta carotene function and helps boost your immunity.

2. Flaxseed

They are high in phytoestrogen compounds as well as omega-3 which several studies show help reduce the allergic reactions in asthma patients and therefore cut out the effect of smog. Have two soaked table spoons every day.

3. Amla

Amla being the next and the front in the warrior list. It's rich in Vitamin C content, prevents cellular damage and environmental toxins. Add an amla to your glass of vegetable juice every day.

4. Turmeric

Curcumin being the last, the active ingredient of turmeric. I would suggest a supplement of 500 milligrams of curcumin versus only adding haldi to your milk or water. Of course, you can do that but you require high dose for anti-inflammatory effect and prevent infections in your lungs.

