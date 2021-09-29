Ankita Konwar performs her 'favourite yoga pose,' points out its benefits

Ankita Konwar keeps raising the bar of workout goals for us. The fitness enthusiast surely knows well how to motivate her Instagram family with pictures and videos of herself in various workout routines. Every other day, with a fresh Instagram post, Ankita inspires her fans to take up their workouts seriously and benefit from the same. Ankita, even on vacation with husband Milind Soman, does not take a day off from her healthy workout sessions. On Wednesday, Ankita went atop a tree branch and did the tree pose.

In the picture, Ankita can be seen balancing her body on one leg, while her other leg is folded and placed close to her hips. Dressed in a short white top and comfortable red palazzos, Ankita can be seen stretching her arms above her head and the palms are joined to form a namaskar. See her picture here:

Ankita also pointed out the benefits of the yoga position. She wrote that tree pose increases balance and coordination of the body and helps in alertness and concentration. This yoga position – as it is balanced on one leg – helps in neuromuscular coordination and strengthens the legs and the hips.

However, tree pose, if not done correctly, can prove to be harmful for the body and may cause injuries. Ankita further added the incorrect postures are to be avoided in order to garner maximum benefit out of the position. She wrote, “Keep your back straight. Improper form can lead to injury. Avoid pressing your foot into your knee. Align your hips.”

Tree pose is also one of her favourite yoga positions, Ankita mentioned in her caption.

Tree pose, also known as Vrikshasana, helps in developing the endurance of the body and cure nerve pain in legs.

Besides being a fitness enthusiast, Ankita is also a social activist and a marathon runner.

