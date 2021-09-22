Ankita Konwar talks about healing and self-love in new video, Milind Soman reacts

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar believes that healing is a process, and we need to embrace it to understand the journey our body and mind takes. The 30-year-old, who is a fitness enthusiast just like her husband, often talks about the importance of staying mentally and physically healthy. She even shares inspiring videos with her fans to motivate them. Her latest Instagram reel also talks about the same.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ankita shared a video of herself in which she answered the question, "Who got her smiling like that?" The video is a mashup of different clips of Ankita that show her doing various activities that she loves, like swimming, yoga, cycling, running, and more.

Ankita captioned the post, "Healing is a process, embrace it! #healing #loveyourself #feelitreelit #reelsindia," and we agree. The video sends out the vital message of self-love and giving yourself time to heal from past wounds.

The clip begins with Ankita recording herself and smiling brightly for the camera as the line, "Bro, who got you smiling like that?" plays in the background. Then, several montages of Ankita doing her favourite activities, like dancing in the pool, enjoying on the beach, practising knee-raises on a pull-up bar, doing yoga, trekking, cycling, and running start playing one by one.

After Ankita shared the video, it instantly went viral and garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar also showered their love by liking the video.

The video comes after Ankita recently opened up about facing trauma over the years in an Instagram video. She talked about being abused as a child, losing loved ones and facing judgment for being with the person (she loves). She also said that all of this helped shape her outlook on life.

After Ankita shared the clip, she got support from Milind, who commented on her post, "You've come a long way, baby," along with heart-eye emoji.

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018. Their relationship has often been under scrutiny over their age difference; he is 26 years older than her.

