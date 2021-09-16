Milind Soman goes on trek more than 14k ft up from Gulmarg, practises handstands in new posts

After proving to the world that there is nothing he cannot do by completing a 65km cycling expedition from Baramulla to Uri - in one day, Milind Soman is back on social media to show that age is just a number. The actor went on a trek more than 14,000 feet up from Gulmarg and did handstands in a new video he shared on Instagram. If you wanted some inspiration to hit the grind, this is it.

Taking to Instagram, Milind shared a video of himself practising handstands in the garden at the residence of the General Officer Commanding, Baramulla, where he and Ankita have been staying. He shared the video with an important message that stressed the importance of trying rather than chasing perfection while exercising.

Milind captioned the video, "Even trying is enough...Not necessary to nail everything every time. #handstand #workoutwednesday #bepositive #instareels #reelsvideo #feelitreelit." The video begins with Milind trying to get into a handstand position. He does this multiple times and then finally manages to stay in the position for a few seconds.

Watch the video:

The actor and celebrated supermodel also shared several pictures from his trekking adventure with his wife, Ankita Konwar. According to Milind, they had trekked to a place more than 14,000ft up from Gulmarg, and the view was breathtaking.

Sharing the pictures, Milind wrote, "Hello people!!!! Went on a trek more than 14,000ft up from Gulmarg and what can I say, Kashmir is Kashmir. The people are so warm, the food is so delicious and the landscapes just take your breath away!!! The views from 14,000ft were spectacular and unforgettable. @ankita_earthy and I will be back soon."

Milind Soman is married to Ankita Konwar. The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Alibaug near Mumbai. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family.

