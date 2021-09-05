Ankita Konwar shares 4 ways to achieve happiness in new Instagram video, Milind Soman hearts it

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar took to Instagram recently to list various ways through which one can achieve happiness. You can also follow these simple steps that will boost your mental and physical health.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Ankita posted a clip of herself coming out of a swimming pool in a printed bikini set. She captioned the video, "Path to happiness. #saturdayvibes #fun #reelsvideo #feelitreelit #instareels," and listed four ways to do so.

The video begins with Ankita coming out of the swimming pool and then posing for the camera. She listed four points on her Instagram reel that read, "Exercise, Meditate, Never compare yourself to others, and Practice gratitude." After Ankita shared the reel, her husband Milind Soman also hearted it. Watch the video:

The first point listed by Ankita is exercise, and the benefits of regularly hitting the grind are well known. Even the 30-year-old and her husband, Milind Soman, often stress the importance of packing in a few minutes of workout in our daily routine. To list a few benefits, regular exercise builds endurance, reduces heart disease risks, helps the body manage blood sugar and insulin levels, produces endorphins, and improves mental health and mood.

Second, meditation helps us bring our body back to the present moment during stressful situations, increases self-awareness, reduces negative emotions, and increases imagination, patience and tolerance.

In the end, Ankita asked her followers to avoid comparing themselves with others and practising gratitude. When we compare ourselves with other people, we create unrealistic expectations and end up hurting ourselves. Expressing gratitude increases the feeling of positivity and reduces stress.

Meanwhile, Ankita recently celebrated her 30th birthday by escaping with her husband and family on an intimate holiday. The 30-year-old even shared snippets from the bash on social media and revealed that she went on a 30k run and did 30 Surya Namaskars to celebrate the big day.

