Milind Soman calls wife Ankita Konwar a good runner after Unity Run, don't miss her reply

Internet's favourite fitness enthusiasts and couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar never cease to amaze with their dedication towards a healthy lifestyle. The couple recently ran a marathon from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity and, once again, raised the bar for fitness goals. They ran more than 400 km in a week and inspired thousands with their incredible journey.

On Friday evening, the Bollywood actor and supermodel took to Instagram to praise his wife, Ankita, by sharing an adorable picture of them standing in front of the Statue of Unity, after completing the Unity Run. He commended her for being her true self and added that she had become a good runner.

Thanking Ankita for being an incredible runner and showering her with love, Milind captioned the picture, "Thank you @ankita_earthy for being you and you have become such a good runner! More power! I love you. #UnityRun." Check out the picture below:

After Milind shared the photo, his fans took to the comments section to praise the couple. The post garnered several thousand likes. Ankita also commented on it. She said that the marathon was a great experience for her. "It was an incredible experience," she wrote.

Earlier, Milind had shared a photo of himself at the Statue of Unity and talked about his entire experience of running from Mumbai to Gujarat in just a week. He revealed that the Unity Run was a post-Covid challenge to check if he had fully recovered. Milind had tested positive for Covid-19 in March this year.

Milind also mentioned that he ran the marathon despite developing acute bronchitis and suffering from a 104 fever. He wrote, "The doctor suggested a day of complete rest, due to which I wasn't able to complete the mileage for a day and a half. Even by the last day I was not able to make up the mileage, so ended with a few km less. The silver lining was that I recovered so quickly in just one day, running 50km per day again."

