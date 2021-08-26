Milind Soman on running more than 400 kms in a week: ‘I don’t train for it’

If you are looking for some fitness motivation today to get out of bed and stretch your limbs, let Milind Soman’s latest health post inspire you. The Bollywood actor and former super model decided to undertake a marathon this Independence Day that started from Mumbai and ended in the state of Gujarat.

Never leaving a stone unturned to raise the bar of fitness goals, Milind aced couple goals too as he marked this run with his wife Ankita Konwar who too is a health freak. They say exercising together with your partner can boost the quality of your romantic bond as couples who work out together feel more satisfied in their relationships and who better to back this claim than Milind and Ankita.

Fans can vouch how the duo made their long run between the two states seem like a walk on cake as they shared a common fitness goal which also built strength within their relationship that may not have formed in another way. On completing the run, Milind shared, “Unity Run - Shivaji Park, Mumbai to Statue of Unity, Kevadia, Gujarat. 15th to 22nd August 2021. A really long run after a really long time (sic).”

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared a picture of waving India’s tricolour flag in the backdrop of Statue of Unity. He added, “Running more than 400 kms in a week is a challenge that I like to take up every few years, just to check my fitness level. I don’t train for it (sic).” Sharing his inspiring fitness story of developing acute bronchitis and bouncing back to health while completing his ‘Unity Run’ from Shivaji Park in Mumbai to Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Milind revealed, “The Unity Run was also a post Covid challenge for me, to check if I have fully recovered. This time it was tougher as i did not have enough sleep in the week before the run, owing to a night film shoot. Three days into the run, after two days of torrential rain and one day of blistering humidity, at around 170km, I developed acute bronchitis as my immunity was low. The fever went up to 104. The doctor suggested a day of complete rest, due to which I wasn't able to complete the mileage for a day and a half. Even by the last day i was not able to make up the mileage, so ended with a few km less. The silver lining was that I recovered so quickly in just one day, running 50km per day again (sic).”

Milind concluded by asserting that this meant, “however fit i am, I still need to be more aware, and very very very careful :) ... Unity. Peace. Harmony. And good health ro all (sic).”

If fitness passion had a face, it would look like Milind and Ankita who opted for a “Unity Run” this Independence Day and crossed into Gujarat from Mumbai, despite incessant rain and scorching heat. Milind had marked the 75th Independence Day in his own healthy way by making the most of the drizzle weather and ran on Mumbai’s rainwashed highway with India’s tricolour flag in hand while enjoying “free running on highway again after almost 8 months” to “spread awareness” about working “actively towards peace, unity and harmony”.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter