IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
health

Are you #Technostressed? Take a break

Technology has enabled constant communication and wait for it, the expectation that we should be available 24/7 specially with our work from home schedules. All of us have been privy to a laptop in one hand, while conversing with someone on a call with the other hand all the time checking emails. Technology has left us vulnerable and stressed out resulting in fractured attention, haywire sleeping patterns, untimely meals, aches, pains and exhaustion and has given cognizance to the term, technostress.
READ FULL STORY
By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:48 AM IST

Over the millenia, humans as a species have evolved to the glittering world of technology. It’s a known fact that humans shape technologies, but let’s face it, they have also shaped us in return. The constant connectivity, the shiny lights, beeps, and chimes of our ever-present devices set us up for success, especially in the pandemic. Technology has enabled constant communication and wait for it, the expectation that we should be available 24/7 specially with our work from home schedules. All of us have been privy to a laptop in one hand, while conversing with someone on a call with the other hand all the time checking emails. Technology has left us vulnerable and stressed out resulting in fractured attention, haywire sleeping patterns, untimely meals, aches, pains and exhaustion and has given cognizance to the term, technostress.

Dr Anuneet Sabharwal, MBBS, MD Psychiatrist and founder, The Happy Tree, says, “Technostress can be defined as the negative psychological link between people and the introduction of new technologies. Modern communication has increased the ease of our lives but it has also significantly increased the speed at which it moves. Exchange of information that would take weeks by mail can now happen on the other side of the world in seconds or minutes. This might lead to development of stress as these advancements have increased the speed at which we move. Modern technology and advancements has gained such a presence in our lives that it’s easy to become addicted to social media and smartphones and we often tend to use them to the point that it starts impacting our functioning.”

“The constant desire to be connected and informed via the virtual world poses the dangers of a possible behavioural addiction. Pathologizing terms such as Nomophobia, FOMO, textaphrenia, ringxiety or phantom ringing type phenomenon are now being used to indicate the adverse impacts associated with excessive use of technology,” says Dr.Samant Darshi, MBBS, MD Consultant - Psychiatrist at Psymate Noida

Technology does not automatically make us stressed. Being connected to the internet and using email, text services, and social media drives most of us up the wall and more often than not we turn into emotional wrecks. The stress affects our overall health and wellness by disrupting our body’s natural rhythm and patterns like digestion, sleep and immune health. To begin with, it greatly affects the visual system that comprises the very important sensory organ- the eye. Dr. P.K. Santhakumari, Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital, Trivandrum, says, “ These present times have definitely evolved into an online era. We have started to depend on various types of online services for most of our needs. These online devices are definitely creating a lot of stress on our visual organ - The eye.”

He adds, “The screen of the visual devices is illuminating in nature. This causes your eye to start becoming hypersensitive to bright light. Exposure to these bright screens increases the chances of degeneration of your cornea.”

For most of us reaching for our phone is a default whenever we’re even minutely bored or lonely. Vaibhav R Mishra, health expert and model, says, “We have built a dependency on always being connected to our phones because now we can access the internet, our banking and our music. They have become our whole lives and so there is a fear to ever be without them. This fear then leads  to stress as we always have a need to feel attached.”

By recognising and understanding the stressors, we can better curb the stress and anxiety. ”Technology has to be visualized as a tool for enhancing growth and not as the only way of living. Any form of behavioural addiction pertaining to technology such as gaming, social networking, smartphone etc needs expert attention for comprehensive management,” says Dr Darshi.

Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break

Create boundaries

Set boundaries that are non-negotiable. Healthy phone boundaries might include not using it during a meal,  when you’re in a social situation, before bedtime, or in the bathroom. ”To avoid tech stress, people should create their own schedule where they can allot two hour a day to technology free relaxation,” says Mishra.

Spend time in nature

Distance yourself from your phone and occupy that time with things that bring you joy. ”Savour the life beyond gadgets and try to be in nature as much as you can. Go for walks without your smartphones and interact with kids and elders. Read paper books and not digital copies,” says author Sujata Salvi.

Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break

Meditation

“Dedicate time for exercise, yoga and physical activity. Try to engage in breathing or relaxation exercises instead of overindulging in social media,” says Dr Sabharwal. Take time out for yourself, if your work is technology-intensive and add meditation to your daily lifestyle, suggest Pritika SIngh, CEO, Prayag Hospital & Research Center Pvt. Ltd.She adds, “Meditation helps with balancing the happy chemicals in ones brain.Technology has affected our relationships in personal and professional life. It is important to meet people, rather than opt for a video call. Have set timings and follow a routine. I have seen people getting hospitalized due to anxiety as they are always stressed and responding to emails and calls can also lead to this.”

Be slow to upgrade

Every new tech upgrade is not to be bought. Go slow with upgrades of phones and laptops. Salvi adds, “Recognise and embrace that new not might be necessarily better.” Cutting down the hours we spend on our devices and not upgrading is both financially and environmentally beneficial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
health

Are you #Technostressed? Take a break

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Technology has enabled constant communication and wait for it, the expectation that we should be available 24/7 specially with our work from home schedules. All of us have been privy to a laptop in one hand, while conversing with someone on a call with the other hand all the time checking emails. Technology has left us vulnerable and stressed out resulting in fractured attention, haywire sleeping patterns, untimely meals, aches, pains and exhaustion and has given cognizance to the term, technostress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traditional addiction research has focused on three aspects of substance use disorders: craving, impulsivity, or habit. Scientists hypothesized that a fourth factor, frustration, could also lead to an escalation of drug use and addiction.(Pixabay)
Traditional addiction research has focused on three aspects of substance use disorders: craving, impulsivity, or habit. Scientists hypothesized that a fourth factor, frustration, could also lead to an escalation of drug use and addiction.(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals frustration could be an additional factor of addiction

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:33 AM IST
A new study focused has found that frustration could be an additional factor in substance use disorders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study(Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)
Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study(Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)
health

Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:11 PM IST
After a UK study dubbed Recovery, another study in Britain to test gout medication colchicine as potential Covid-19 treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the review were published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.(Unsplash)
The results of the review were published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.(Unsplash)
health

Aggressive intervention recommended to prevent pediatric diabetes, finds study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Type 2 diabetes, once considered an adult disease, is increasingly causing health complications among American youth. A research review suggests physicians should work to more aggressively prevent pediatric diabetes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seropositivity is an indicator of the presence of the virus in the serum, or evidence of previous exposure to it.(Pixabay)
Seropositivity is an indicator of the presence of the virus in the serum, or evidence of previous exposure to it.(Pixabay)
health

Covid-19 recovered people show faster antibody response to Covishield vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Those who have recovered from Covid-19 respond faster to the Covishield vaccine and reach high antibody levels, says a study, leading to hopes that they may not need a second dose and therefore help widen India’s corona immunisation cover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"There is increasing evidence that diet plays a major role in improving mental health, but everyone is talking about a healthy diet," said Begdache. (Unsplash)
"There is increasing evidence that diet plays a major role in improving mental health, but everyone is talking about a healthy diet," said Begdache. (Unsplash)
health

Custom diet, lifestyle changes key to optimising mental health: Study

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:18 PM IST
While a balanced diet is advisable to provide the body all the essential nutrients, customized diets and lifestyle changes could be key to optimising mental health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This discovery, published today in Aquatic Toxicology, mirrors similar findings in other creatures, including humans.(Unsplash)
This discovery, published today in Aquatic Toxicology, mirrors similar findings in other creatures, including humans.(Unsplash)
health

Study discusses effect of pollutants on fertility

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Researchers have found that shrimp-like creatures on the South Coast of England have 70 per cent less sperm than any other lesser polluted location in the world. Individuals who lived in the survey area were 6 times less fertile, in comparison to those living in cleaner waters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Watch: Arjun Bijlani’s leg workout with wife on shoulders is fit couple goals(Instagram/arjunbijlani)
Watch: Arjun Bijlani’s leg workout with wife on shoulders is fit couple goals(Instagram/arjunbijlani)
health

Watch: Arjun Bijlani’s leg workout with wife on shoulders is fit couple goals

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • Naagin star Arjun Bijlani gives fans a sneak peek into his Wednesday workout which is all about seated leg extension and squats with wife Neha Swami Bijlani on shoulders and we are motivated enough to hit the grind with our partner
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch(Instagram/poojabatra/nawwabshah)
Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch(Instagram/poojabatra/nawwabshah)
health

Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • Watch: From the former Miss India’s Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose of Yoga to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s bodybuilding exercises at gym, Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's rigorous workout this Wednesday is all the motivation we need to amp up our couple and fitness goals together
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says(Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)
Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says(Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)
health

Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:09 PM IST
As per a recent study, blood tests can help doctors predict whether a coronavirus patient requires care in the intensive care unit or requires ventilator support or is suffering from severe Covid-19 that could lead to death
READ FULL STORY
Close
High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
health

High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:53 PM IST
A new research has found that a high-fat diet can cause damage to the muscle cells that make up our hearts by causing a normally harmless protein, Nox2, to become overactive
READ FULL STORY
Close
The skeleton of Little Foot is seen in Sterkfontein, South Africa, in this undated handout photo, obtained by Reuters on March 1, 2021.(Reuters)
The skeleton of Little Foot is seen in Sterkfontein, South Africa, in this undated handout photo, obtained by Reuters on March 1, 2021.(Reuters)
health

Painstaking study of 'Little Foot' fossil sheds light on human origins

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Little Foot's species blended ape-like and human-like traits and is considered a possible direct ancestor of humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Low cost, high efficiency mask design presented by Oxford study

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The Covid-19 crisis has increased demand for respiratory masks, with various models of DIY masks becoming popular alongside the commercially available N95. The utility of such masks is primarily based on the size of aerosols that they are capable of filtering out and how long they can do so effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's why using cannabis to treat migraine could up risk of rebound headaches

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The study found that people who were using cannabis had significantly increased odds of also having medication overuse headache, or rebound headache, compared to people who were not using cannabis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu(Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu(Instagram)
health

'Let's talk periods': Taapsee Pannu addresses 'the elephant in the room'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
On Monday, Taapsee Pannu hopped on to her Instagram and shared a ruminative video that sees her addressing the taboo surrounding menstruation, which she referred to as 'the elephant in the room'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP