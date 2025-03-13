Australian man makes history, survives 100 days with artificial heart in world's first such successful trial

An Australian man made history by living for 100 days with an artificial titanium heart while awaiting a donor transplant, according to a March 12 report by CNN. The patient, in his 40s, underwent surgery at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney in November 2024 and reportedly became the first person worldwide to leave the hospital with the device in February. Also read | The paradigm-shifting bloodless heart transplant An Australian man lived for 100 days with the artificial heart, the longest period to date. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, killing 17.9 million people each year, according to the World Health Organisation. The artificial heart could potentially offer a long-term option for people suffering from heart failure.

How the artificial heart works

According to a hospital statement quoted by CNN, the artificial heart, developed by BiVACOR, is a groundbreaking device that has shown promising results in sustaining the patient's life until a donor heart becomes available. The device is still under trial and has not yet been approved for general use.

The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart (TAH) reportedly has a single moving part, a levitated rotor that’s held in place by magnets. As the name suggests, it’s constructed from titanium, and there are no valves or mechanical bearings that may be susceptible to wear. It pumps blood to the body and the lungs, replacing both ventricles of a failing heart.

Why the successful trial matters

This breakthrough has sparked hope for those awaiting heart transplants, and the device's inventor, Dr Daniel Timms, is thrilled to see his decades-long work come to fruition. BiVACOR’s founder, Australian bioengineer Daniel Timms, who invented the device following his father’s death from heart disease, said it was 'exhilarating to see decades of work come to fruition'.

In a statement, he said, “The entire BiVACOR team is deeply grateful to the patient and his family for placing their trust in our Total Artificial Heart. Their bravery will pave the way for countless more patients to receive this lifesaving technology.”

Professor Chris Hayward, from the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, told CNN the BiVACOR heart ushered in ‘a whole new ball game for heart transplants’. He said, “Within the next decade, we will see the artificial heart becoming the alternative for patients who are unable to wait for a donor heart or when a donor heart is simply not available.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.