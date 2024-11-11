Best skincare routine: Applying products in this order will change your skin forever

Achieving a radiant and healthy skin is not just about the products you use—it is about the order in which you apply them. A proper skincare routine ensures that each product absorbs effectively and works to its full potential. Stop guessing! Follow this expert-approved skincare routine for glowing, healthy skin (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divita Kanoria, Founder of TATHA, recommended a step-by-step guide to building the best skincare routine -

1. Cleanser

Start your routine with a cleanser to remove dirt, oil and makeup. This ensures that your skin is clean and ready to absorb the upcoming products. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, use a gel-based cleanser, while a creamy formula is great for dry skin types.

2. Toner

Toners balance your skin’s pH and remove any lingering residue after cleansing. Look for hydrating toners if your skin is dry, or opt for one with salicylic acid if you're acne-prone. Apply with a cotton pad or gently pat it into your skin with your hands.

3. Serum

Serums contain concentrated ingredients that address specific skin concerns like wrinkles, pigmentation, or dullness. Choose one based on your skin needs—antioxidants like Vitamin C in the morning for brightening, or hyaluronic acid for hydration. At night, opt for a retinol serum to boost collagen production.

Skin brightening serum for glowing and radiant skin.(Adobe Stock)

4. Eye cream

The delicate area around the eyes requires extra care. An eye cream helps hydrate and reduce puffiness or dark circles. Gently dab it with your ring finger, avoiding tugging at the skin.

5. Moisturiser

No matter your skin type, moisturizing is essential. It locks in hydration and creates a protective barrier. If your skin is oily, use a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer. Dry skin can benefit from a thicker, more emollient-rich formula.

6. Sunscreen (AM)

The final and most crucial step in the morning is sunscreen. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your skin from UV damage, which can accelerate aging and cause pigmentation.

7. Night cream (PM)

At night, replace your sunscreen with a nourishing night cream or sleeping mask that repairs and replenishes your skin while you sleep.

Most men tend to avoid moisturising their face and walk out exposing their skin to pollution and sun. Applying a good serum and then moisturising will help retain the nourishment the skin requires.(Unsplash)

By following this skincare routine in the correct order, you will maximize the benefits of each product and achieve that healthy, glowing complexion you’ve been dreaming of.

Skin experts insist that the best skincare routine order is all about layering your products from lightest to heaviest to ensure maximum penetration. A skincare routine does not need several steps to be effective. Here is step-by-step suggestion by Vinit Dua, Founder of Affinity Salons (India) -

Step 1: Oil-Based Makeup Remover - If you wear makeup, It can dissolve natural skin oils and break down oily makeup ingredients.

Step 2: Water-Based Cleanser – It reacts with makeup and dirt on the skin, allowing everything to be rinsed away with water. Double cleanse to remove dirt and residue.

Step 3: Exfoliator or Clay Mask - These masks are best applied at night to remove leftover dirt and help the skin soak up other products.

Step 4: Hydrating Mist or Toner - It can balance your skin pH and provide moisture.

Step 5: Acid Treatment - This treatment can encourage cell turnover. Beginners may want to try glycolic acid.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.